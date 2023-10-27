FC 24: Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions Guide

FC 24 is well and truly up and running a month on since its launch, with TOTW 6 and Centurions Team 1 in packs now!

With Evolutions capturing fans' hearts already, EA has just dropped another one with the Centurions promo, and we have a complete guide on the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution for you, right here. We will go through how to complete it, and the best players to use for this Evolution, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every LW in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Centurions Sharpshooter:

Overall: Max. 77

Pace: Max: 88

Shooting: Max. 75

Dribbling: Max. 80

Physical: Max. 75

Position: LW

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Sharpshooter Requirements

Best Players for Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions

Together, we will go through three players who we believe are the best players to use for the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution. The player has to meet the requirements above, so let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo - 77 OVR)

Cervi is a great option for this Evolution, and every stat, other than defending and physicality, goes to 80 or higher, including an incredible 93 pace with the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution. Cervi has great La Liga links, as well as linking with his Argentine compatriots.

Hwang Hee Chan (Wolves - 77 OVR)

Hwang Hee Chan is a fantastic player in Ultimate Team following this Evolution. The Korean will link very well with Heung-Min Son, and would make a fantastic striker! He goes up to an 86-rating, and has 87 pace, 90 shooting, 85 dribbling, and 80 physical.

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United - 77 OVR)

Undoubtedly the most popular Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution. Alejandro Garnacho turns into an 85-rated beast. The Manchester United winger rivals Rashford with his Evolution stats and goes up to 87 pace, 84 shooting, and 85 dribbling.

How to complete Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions:

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by 10 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 20 goals using your active EVO in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 20 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Shooting: +7

Passing: +8

Physical: +5

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Sharpshooter Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Assist 10 goals using your active EVO in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling: +8

Attacking Work Rate: High

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Sharpshooter Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Score 30 goals using your active EVO in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Sharpshooter Level 3

There we have it, that's how to complete the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions for FREE!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.