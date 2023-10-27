FC 24: Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolutions Guide

FC 24 is a month in and the Centurions promo has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

This promo has given fans loads to be excited about and there is a new Objective in the game. Centurions Danilo Pereira is now available as an Objective in FC 24, and you can get him for free. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Odegaard SBC, so make sure you check it out!

Two new Evolutions have dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, one of which costs 150k coins! The expensive Evolution in question is the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, which we will be going through in this piece. So without further ado, let's get stuck into it!

Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolutions guide

Evolutions have taken FC 24 by storm and the newest and most expensive EVO to date has just dropped in Ultimate Team!

The Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution allows you to turn a player with a maximum OVR of 84 into a world-class CM!

Together we will go through the best three players to use for this Evolution and a guide on how to complete it, so let's get stuck in!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CM in the game will fit in this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 81

Defending: Max. 82

Physical: Max. 82

Position: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Requirements

Best Players for Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolutions

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Grace Geyoro, or Luka Modric are not possible. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Marcos Llorente (84 OVR)

Be prepared to see this guy in every squad during Weekend League, as this Evolution is made for him! Llorente goes up to an 87 rating with this EVO, with 92 pace, and 80+ stats in all other departments. Whether you decide to play him in CM, or at right-back, Llorente looks a beast after his Evolution!

Crystal Dunn (84 OVR)

Running a team with NWSL players in? Crystal Dunn instantly becomes the CM for that team! Following the Evolution Dunn looks absolutely insane, with 90 pace, 80 shooting, 86 passing, 85 dribbling, 83 defending, and 84 physical. What more can you ask for? Link her to the likes of Sophia Smith, or Alex Morgan and you are golden!

Ismael Bennacer (84 OVR)

Want a blast from the past, why not recreate Bennacer's FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts card by completing this Evolution with him? The Algerian CDM has insane links to the likes of Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, and the new Centurions Fikayo Tomori. All of his stats, other than shooting, go to 80+, with his standout being his 89 dribbling.

How to complete the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by four OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 20 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 20 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +3

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +3

PlayStyle: Relentless

Attacking Work Rate: High

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 30 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +3

PlayStyle: Bruiser

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score 10 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Defending: +3

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Defensive Work Rate: High

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Level 3

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your CM by three OVRs for 150k coins! Which player will you evolve?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.