FC 24: Centurions Team 2 out now!

Centurions Team 2 is out now, and the FC 24 content continues to give fans lots to be excited about!

EA has just released Centurions Team 2 and it includes some incredible players available to all FC 24 players in packs right now! We will go through all the players included in the promo, so let's take a look.

Centurions Team 2 out now

The latest Centurions team has just dropped into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and is available for all game players!

Centurions Team 2 features players from all around the world, and contains SIX Icons, as well as a bunch of Centurions players!

The team includes Ballon d'Or winners, club captains, and young prospects, all of whom are or have made their name on the biggest stage!

Let's take a look at the best three players included in Centurions Team 2, and list the following players below!

Centurions Team 2 Best Players

Together we will take a look at all the players included in Centurions Team 2, first by seeing the top three players from the promo, and then listing the rest below.

These players are all available in packs right now and will be until 10 November.

Zico (92 OVR)

Brazilian Icon Zico has made his debut in Ultimate Team this year, and features as the one of highest-rated players in the Centurions promo. Zico was an excellent attacking midfielder, and this has been replicated in FC 24 Ultimate Team. An upgrade to his 91-rated Base Icon card makes him even more unstoppable. Pack him, and you're looking at over 5 million coins in your club!

Kevin De Bruyne (92 OVR)

Manchester City centre midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, is widely regarded as one of the best passers of all time, and with 102 assists in the Premier League, there's no surprise to see him part of the Centurions promo. The Belgian midfielder will slot into any Ultimate Team midfield, and give you strikers the perfect passes for easy goals!

Eusebio (92 OVR)

Eusebio won the Ballon d'Or in 1965, and almost single-handedly won Portugal the 1966 World Cup. The centre forward is one of the best players in FC 24, and this Centurions upgrade is only going to make him better! With over 400 career goals including 317 in just 301 games for Benfica, Eusebio is the definition of a Centurion!

Here we will list the rest of the players included in Centurions Team 2:

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona - 91 OVR)

Javier Zanetti (Icon - 90 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 89 OVR)

Ashley Cole (Icon - 89 OVR)

David Trezeguet (Icon - 88 OVR)

Claude Makelele (Icon - 88 OVR)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal - 87 OVR)

Federico Chiesa (Juventus - 86 OVR)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid - 85 OVR)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid - 84 OVR)

Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg - 84 OVR)

Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari - 83 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.