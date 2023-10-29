EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 continues to have amazing promos for Ultimate Team, with the introduction of the Centurions items bringing new ways to enhance your roster, with the Marta Centurions card available via Squad Building Challenges (SBC).
Centurions are handed to players who have been mainstays of their current teams in real life, reaching 100 appearances, goals, assists, or clean sheets. However, for FC 24, EA Sports revealed that players can evolve regular cards in their roster to Centurions as well.
Several Centurion cards are in Ultimate Team packs, but also via other methods, like the Odegaard Centurions SBC, or the Pereira Centurions Objective. This time, it's turn for Brazilian veteran Marta to get her own Centurions card via SBC.
So if you're interested in adding her to your Ultimate Team roster, stick around to find out the cheapest solutions to complete the Marta Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.
Marta Centurions (87 OVR)
Start Date: Sunday, 30 October.
Expiry Date: Saturday, 11 November.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Marta Centurions card, with the requirements as follows:
Brazil SBC
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players pack.
85-Rated Squad SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.
Top Form SBC
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.
86-Rated Squad SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
Cost: 252,000 Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for the Marta Centurions SBC.
Brazil SBC
85-Rated Squad SBC
Top Form SBC
86-Rated Squad SBC
So there you have it!
