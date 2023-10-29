EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 continues to have amazing promos for Ultimate Team, with the introduction of the Centurions items bringing new ways to enhance your roster, with the Marta Centurions card available via Squad Building Challenges (SBC).

Centurions are handed to players who have been mainstays of their current teams in real life, reaching 100 appearances, goals, assists, or clean sheets. However, for FC 24, EA Sports revealed that players can evolve regular cards in their roster to Centurions as well.

Several Centurion cards are in Ultimate Team packs, but also via other methods, like the Odegaard Centurions SBC, or the Pereira Centurions Objective. This time, it's turn for Brazilian veteran Marta to get her own Centurions card via SBC.

So if you're interested in adding her to your Ultimate Team roster, stick around to find out the cheapest solutions to complete the Marta Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.

Marta Centurions (87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EA Sports Marta Centurions

Start Date: Sunday, 30 October.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 11 November.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Marta Centurions card, with the requirements as follows:

Brazil SBC

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players pack.

85-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Top Form SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

86-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Cost: 252,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Marta Centurions SBC.

Brazil SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Brazil SBC solution

85-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EA Sports 85-Rated SBC solution

Top Form SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Top Form SBC solution

86-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EA Sports 86-Rated Squad SBC

So there you have it!