FC 24: TOTW 7 Predictions & Leaks

With Team of the Week 6 currently in packs, including Antoine Griezmann, and Leon Goretzka, let's look at who we think were the best performers over the weekend, and who deserves a spot in Team of the Week 7!

TOTW 7 release date & how to get

Each week EA releases a new Team of the Week, including the 18 best performers from around the world.

This usually includes some fantastic cards, which all become available in packs until the next Team of the Week drops a week later, so packing an inform has its time limit.

TOTW 7 will drop into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 2 November at 6 pm GMT and will remain in packs until 9 November November when it is replaced by TOTW 8.

TOTW 7 predictions & leaks

Like with every TOTW, we like to predict who we believe will be included in the promo by taking a look at the best players over the weekend.

We have seen a Manchester Derby, and an El Clasico this weekend, with two players scoring braces, and we think they will both be included in TOTW 7.

click to enlarge + 2 Erling Haaland

First, let's go through the best three players predicted to be in TOTW 7, and then list the following 15 standout performers from the weekend!

TOTW 7 Best Players

Here we will highlight the top three overall players in TOTW 7, and predict their rating plus give an explanation as to why they should be included in the Wednesday release.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - 92 OVR)

The Manchester Derby was a one-sided show this weekend, with Manchester City running riot at Old Trafford. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland was at his very best, scoring twice, and assisting once in a 3-0 win over their rivals. An upgrade of +1 to a 92 rating makes sense, as we will likely see Haaland again in more promos, and TOTWs.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Arguably the most inform player in the world right now, Jude Bellingham made the El Clasico all about him over the weekend! The 20-year-old was the match-winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, with Bellingham scoring both of Madrid's goals. We think he will be 88-rated as he has already featured in Team of the Week 3!

click to enlarge + 2 Jude Bellingham

Katie McCabe (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

If Katie McCabe is not involved in Team of the Week 7 then it should not be released, as the Irish full-back was easily the top performer of the week! Republic of Ireland beat Albania 5-1 over the weekend, and McCabe, the Ireland captain scored a hattrick and assisted twice! That's FIVE goal contributions in a 5-1 win from full-back!

Here are the following players we expect to be included in TOTW 7:

Goalkeeper:

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim - 82 OVR)

Defenders:

Facundo Medina (RC Lens - 82 OVR)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 80 OVR)

Federico Dimarco (Inter - 84 OVR)

Midfielders:

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool - 84 OVR)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen - 86 OVR)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig - 82 OVR)

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 86 OVR)

Wingers:

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

Hirving Lozano (PSV - 84 OVR)

Anders Dreyer (RSC Anderlecht - 80 OVR)

Strikers:

Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce - 85 OVR)

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal - 82 OVR)*

Bruno Fornaroli (Melbourne Victory - 80 OVR)

Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari - 80 OVR)

