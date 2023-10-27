FC 24: Centurions Odegaard SBC Cheapest Solutions

The first month of FC 24 has flown by, and with Centurions cards in packs now, the content in Ultimate Team is top-tier!
We have guides to the newest Evolutions in FC 24 including, Trailblazers Striker, and Trailblazers Centre Back, so make sure you check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Icon Stoichkov SBC too!
EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24, giving a Premier League captain an upgraded card. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Martin Odegaard Centurions SBC!
Centurions Odegaard SBC cheapest solutions
A new SBC has just been added to Ultimate Team, with Martin Odegaard being given a Centurions promo card in FC 24!
The Arsenal captain has had a +3 upgrade to his 87-rated Gold Rare card, making him even more of a catalyst going forward.
Odegaard has the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+ and is a huge threat when playing in the number 10 role. The Norwegian would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team squad and link well with Declan Rice who came as a Trailblazers SBC a few weeks ago!
Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Odegaard SBC!
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
There we have it, now that you have submitted every squad for this SBC, you will now be able to add Centurions Martin Odegaard to your Ultimate Team squad for around 325k coins!
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.