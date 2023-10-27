FC 24: Centurions Odegaard SBC Cheapest Solutions

The first month of FC 24 has flown by, and with Centurions cards in packs now, the content in Ultimate Team is top-tier!

We have guides to the newest Evolutions in FC 24 including, Trailblazers Striker, and Trailblazers Centre Back, so make sure you check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Icon Stoichkov SBC too!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24, giving a Premier League captain an upgraded card. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Martin Odegaard Centurions SBC!

Centurions Odegaard SBC cheapest solutions

A new SBC has just been added to Ultimate Team, with Martin Odegaard being given a Centurions promo card in FC 24!

The Arsenal captain has had a +3 upgrade to his 87-rated Gold Rare card, making him even more of a catalyst going forward.

click to enlarge + 5 Centurions Odegaard

Odegaard has the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+ and is a huge threat when playing in the number 10 role. The Norwegian would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team squad and link well with Declan Rice who came as a Trailblazers SBC a few weeks ago!

Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Odegaard SBC!

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, now that you have submitted every squad for this SBC, you will now be able to add Centurions Martin Odegaard to your Ultimate Team squad for around 325k coins!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.