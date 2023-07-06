EA Sports FC is nearly here with our first official look at the new game coming soon.

With new reveals come other major changes, with a new cover star also rumoured for the game.

Leaks are surfacing on a daily basis as we roll towards this mega release and this report suggesting Mbappe has been replaced as the cover star is the latest to spill out.

Check below for everything you need to know.

Mbappe Removed as Cover Star

EA Sports FC is set to bring a host of changes to the franchise formerly known as FIFA and it looks as though the cover star is one such alteration.

For many years, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been the main figure of the FIFA franchise with the French sensation appearing on the cover of the last 3 games.

NEW STAR - Haaland is reportedly the new EA Sports FC cover star

It had been reported that Mbappe had signed a multi-year deal with EA, but that could now be null and void following the split between FIFA and the major developer.

Now, according to a report from French online outlet Dealabs Magazine, Mbappe is set to be removed from the cover of EA FC and instead be replaced by another footballing sensation.

Erling Haaland, the new main man at Manchester City, is the man tipped to replace Mbappe on the cover, with the report going on to suggest that Haaland will be featured on both the standard and Ultimate Editions of the game.

This wouldn't be a shock to see come to fruition as we know that Haaland has been eyed as the next big thing in world football.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

With Mbappe getting caught with another summer of uncertainty, it looks as if his transfer off the EA Sports FC cover is a lot more black and white.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by EA regarding a new cover star and with no image provided we cannot yet verify this rumour.

However, new eras often require new figureheads and we'd love nothing more than to see City star Haaland repping it on the front of this year's game.

EA Sports FC Release Date Rumour

French outlet Dealabs has reportedly received information regarding the official release date for EA Sports FC.

The report claims that, according to their information, the release date for EA FC has been set as September 29, 2023.

The report goes on to say that a 10-hour EA play trial will once again be live.

NEW GAME SAME TIME - EA Sports FC is expected to release in September

Of course, it's worth taking this report with a pinch of salt as nothing has yet been confirmed by EA themselves.

In our release date predictions, this was the date we earmarked as a potential launching point, following the same release pattern seen for FIFA 23 and most other FIFA releases.

One since debunked leak suggested the game would be released earlier than ever, but this date reported by Dealabs looks to be far more accurate.

Loading...

Nothing is confirmed yet, but you can stay on top of all of the release date news by clicking here.