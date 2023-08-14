The summer of 2023 will be remembered as the summer that some of the best talents in the world of football moved to the Middle East.

After persuading Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most decorated footballers of all time, to join Al Nassr in January 2023, the Saudi Pro League has become a hub for talented football players and high wages, with Neymar Jr set to sign for Al Hilal in the coming days.

Perhaps a recipe for disaster, but the league full of stars will make for a lot of fun on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Best Saudi Pro League XI

Chemistry in EA Sports FC 24 will play a crucial role in how your team performs. Although many FUT players like to use a variation of leagues in their squad, the best way to get full chemistry is by having a full team from the same league.

In EA Sports FC 24, the chemistry system is made up of several factors:

Player Position

League

Nationality

Club

Manager League and Nationality

This is the same system as in FIFA 23, which represents how well a player will perform in-game. If a player has maximum chemistry then the better they will perform. As this XI will be just that, it makes the Saudi League side perfect for your Ultimate Team.

Goalkeeper:

Edouard Mendy – Predicted OVR - 83

Making the move from Chelsea this summer, Al Ahli’s Edouard Mendy is the standout goalkeeper in the Saudi Pro League.

Centre Backs:

Kalidou Koulibaly – Predicted OVR – 84

Another Chelsea reject. Koulibaly only lasted a year in the Premier League before joining Al Hilal. With pace on his side, he could be a good addition.

Roger Ibanez – Predicted OVR – 79

Another pace merchant, Ibanez left Jose Mourinho’s Roma this summer to join Al Ahli.

Fabinho – Predicted OVR – 85

Technically not a centre-back, but he does have an alternative position option on FIFA 23, so it counts. Fabinho has teamed up with Nuno Espirito Santo at Ittihad Club and could prove to be a solid defensive option.

Central Midfielders:

N’Golo Kante – Predicted OVR – 87

Another one to join Ittihad Club, and an absolutely key figure to any Premier League team in FUT over the years, Kante will be a perfect addition to a fairly attacking side.

click to enlarge + 3 A nuisance for attackers

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Predicted OVR – 85

A solid, well-rounded central midfielder and perfect for box-to-box running, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made the move the Al Hilal from Lazio this summer. His ability to do almost everything on the pitch will be a good addition to this XI.

Right Midfield:

Riyad Mahrez – Predicted OVR – 86

Coming off the back of a treble-winning season with Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez is the perfect tricky winger to cut in and shoot with, in this Saudi League side. Five-star skills, and a dead-ball specialist, magnificent.

Left Midfield:

Sadio Mane – Predicted OVR – 87

Not much needs to be said about this man. A defence’s nightmare. Quick, agile, and a deadly finisher. Joining Al Nassr in the summer, Mane is one of many huge talents in the league.

Attacking Midfielder:

Neymar Jr – Predicted OVR – 89

One of the biggest talents of this generation. Neymar is set to join Al Hilal this summer. The Brazilian superstar will fit perfectly into this XI and is an absolute nightmare for any FUT player. His pace, dribbling, five-star skills, and weak foot are a recipe for goals and assists.

click to enlarge + 3 Brazilian superstar

Strikers:

Karim Benzema – Predicted OVR – 91

The world’s most recent Ballon d'Or winner has moved to Saudi Arabia. Joining Fabinho and Kante at Ittihad Club, Karim Benzema is one of the most clinical strikers in football. Goals galore, what more do you want?

Cristiano Ronaldo – Predicted OVR – 88

A veteran of the Saudi Pro League compared to his FUT teammates; Cristiano Ronaldo is quite simply one of the best footballers to ever play the game. Partnering his old Real Madrid buddy, Karim Benzema in this XI.

click to enlarge + 3 How the squad could shape up in EA Sports FC 24

With some of the world’s best players moving to the Middle East this summer, it begs the question of whether the Saudi Pro League is the next OP league in FUT. This XI only touches the surface of the league, with even more players making money in the desert.

Not to forget managers too. Steven Gerrard is another huge name to have moved to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.