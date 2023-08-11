EA FC 24 fever is here as we arrive closer to the full release of the game on 29, September 2023.

EA Sports have been busy this summer releasing pitch noes and title updates for their new era splitting from FIFA and moving into the first title of EA Sports FC. From Gameplay to Matchday Experience, Career Mode and Ultimate Team, fans now have a good understanding on what to expect with this new title.

As we head into the middle of August we can expect to see more announcements and leaks revealed such as the latest skill moves and celebrations. Today we can announce one very special celebration from the great, Cristiano Ronaldo who has another celebration added into the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo new celebration in EA FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo may have moved to outside of European Football but his presence remains the same in world football and in EA FC. Ronaldo's iconic 'Sui' celebration continues to break the internet with one of the best celebrations in football. A popular celebration in FIFA currently and it is now being carried over to EA FC, but there is a twist.

Along with Ronaldo's iconic 'Sui' celebration, he also has a more recent celebration that broke the internet being his 'Sleeping' celebration.

This celebration transfered all over the world of football as many footballers followed suit and copied this celebration themselves. This celebration is also currently in FIFA and is widley used.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Via @FUTZONEFIFA on Twitter

Officially in EA FC 24 is a mixture of the 'Sui' celebration and the 'Sleeping' celebration, a combination of two celebrations done by Cristiano Ronaldo in real life. Two iconic celebrations joining together to create one of the best celebrations yet to be seen.

Fans across social media cannot wait to try this celebration combination that should look very realistic with EA Sports new frostbite engine now in EA FC 24.

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for the latest EA FC 24 content.