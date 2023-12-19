FC 24: All Winter Wildcard SBCs announced by EA

Well, this is a nice surprise!

With the Christmas period edging closer, FC 24 players can expect to see plenty of festive content added to Ultimate Team in the coming days.

As part of the Winter Wildcards promo dropping on Friday, special SBCs will be released alongside the Winter Wildcards team set to arrive in Ultimate Team.

We don't usually get any form of confirmation about unreleased content from EA this early in the week, but they've decided to announce all of the Winter Wildcard SBCs in a surprising turn of events.

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the Winter Wildcard SBCs, including the release date and all featured players, so let's take a look!

All Winter Wildcard SBCs confirmed

EA has confirmed all of the Winter Wildcard SBCs coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team over the coming days and weeks.

click to enlarge + 2 Ruud Gullit

The Winter Wildcard promo doesn't officially start until Friday, 22 December, but in a cheeky response to leakers, EA decided to announce all of the SBC players before anyone else could.

A mixture of current and Icon players make up the Winter Wildcard SBC list, with 15 stars featuring altogether.

Once the festive promo is up and running, a new Winter Wildcard SBC will be released daily, right up until 4 January.

Here are all of the confirmed Winter Wildcard SBC players, with OVR's yet to be revealed:

22 Dec - Gabriel Martinelli & Icon Ruud Gullit

23 Dec - Icon Luis Hernandez

24 Dec - Kai Havertz

25 Dec - Icon Del Piero

26 Dec - Kevin Mbabu

27 Dec - Icon Bobby Moore

28 Dec - Ciro Immobile

29 Dec - Icon Ian Wright

30 Dec - Allison Becker

31 Dec - Icon Davor Suker

1 Jan - Krepin Diatta

2 Jan - Icon Roy Keane

3 Jan - John Stones

4 Jan - Icon Trezeguet

click to enlarge + 2 Winter Wildcard SBCs

Which festive SBC have you got your eyes on? Be sure to let us know!

