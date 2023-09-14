EA FC 24 is approaching with Early Access to the new title almost here. Fans cannot wait to get started with their FC 24 Ultimate Teams with player ratings officially dropping by EA Sports players just want to know who the best cards are in the game.

Special cards allow for players to get a boost on their original cards, special cards also look and feel better to use with the Nike MAD Ready FC 24 promo being the first promo of the year, TOTW will also be released very soon.

As the hype builds up for EA FC 24, special cards will allow for you to get an advantage at the beginning of the game. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about EA FC 24 TOTW.

EA FC 24 TOTW

Team of the Week is a promo that is released every Wednesday throughout the football season rewarding players on their weekend performances. The TOTW is based on the top players from the weekend matches giving them an 'inform' card. This is a black shiny card with tints of gold, silver, or bronze depending on the rating as shown below.

click to enlarge

Players from any league in EA FC 24 will be able to contend for the Team of the Week. With the number of stars that have been joining the Saudi Pro League, we can expect to see many Saudi Pro League players join TOTW such as Neymar Jr, Benzema, and Mane all expecting to light up the league along with many others!

When does TOTW come out?

The first EA FC 24 Team of the Week is expected to come out on the early access of EA FC 24. That means it should drop at 6pm BST on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.

From there the TOTW will be released every single Wednesday at the same time being 6pm BST.

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.