The new title of EA FC is almost here with EA FC ratings now officially out and the Web App and Eary Access expected to come in the next couple of days.

Fans cannot wait to get started with the new feature EA FC 24 Evolutions in Ultimate Team. Ultimate Team is now a lot more flexible with Evolutions changing the type of squads we build! We have a list of the top 5 strikers that you can upgrade in FC 24 to turn into beasts!

So without further ado, let's take a look at these players!

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

EA FC 24 Evolutions introduces an exciting new feature to the Ultimate Team experience, enabling players to enhance their individual Ultimate Team by upgrading player cards. This innovative functionality empowers players to select specific cards that align with Evolution objectives, resulting in significant improvements to their statistics, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

By successfully completing these objectives, players can guarantee that their evolved cards maintain their competitiveness throughout the entire year.

Additionally, EA FC Evolutions offers the opportunity to customise the visual elements of card items.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top 5 players for FC 24 Evolutions

The following players are the top 5 players in our opinion that are the best strikers to use for evolutions from the top 5 leagues.

Lee Guem Min (78 OVR)

Brighton star Min is our Premier League pick for the top striker to use for Evolutions. Meeting the criteria, Min develops into one of the best strikers in the game at just 85 rated with 90 pace and 90 shooting.

Breel Embolo(78 OVR)

Ligue 1-star Embolo is our pick coming from Switzerland, meeting the requirements, just! He is the perfect striker for these evolutions. The Swiss striker develops into an amazing player with 90 pace, 90 shooting and 86 physicality.

Lukas Nmecha (77 OVR)

German striker Nmecha is our Bundesliga pick, growing to an 84 overall his stats are insane! 88 pace, 90 shooting and 91 physicality - not bad right?

Antonio Sanabria (78 OVR)

Torino striker Sanabria is our evolution pick in Serie A who always grows into a beast! This card will become the best striker in Serie A once he develops to 85 rated.

Rafa Mir (77 OVR)

For La Liga in EA FC 24 Rafa Mir steps up as our evolution pick! He meets the requirements perfectly and grows into an absolute beast! We highly recommend this card!

And that is our pick for evolution strikers in EA FC 23! These five players develop into beasts and would be perfect for everyone's Ultimate Team.

