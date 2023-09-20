The very first title of EA FC is almost here with EA FC ratings now out. The Web App and Early Access will follow over the next day or two!

The new feature of EA FC 24 Evolutions in Ultimate Team allows for players to now truly create their own Ultimate Team without any restrictions on what players are usable in the game.

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

EA FC 24 Evolutions is an exciting new feature to the Ultimate Team experience, allowing players to develop their Ultimate Team by upgrading cards. This feature allows for players to grow any player they want to play with allowing them to be usable all year long. Evolutions results in significant improvements to their statistics, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top 5 players for FC 24 Evolutions

The following players are the top 5 players in our opinion that are the best left backs to use for evolutions from the top 5 leagues.

Demi Stokes (78 OVR)

Manchester City star, Stokes is the perfect left back for evolutions with 96 pace, 87 defending and 87 physicality, she develops into one of the best left backs in the game!

Caio Henrique (78 OVR)

Ligue 1 and Monaco star Henrique makes our list for the top LB for evolutions. With amazing defensive attributes, pace and passing he is the full package.

Mathías Olivera (78 OVR)

Serie A winner and Napoli star Olivera is a defensive beast! With 90 defending and 87 physicality this card is an amazing option for evolutions.

Pedraza (78 OVR)

Pedraza has great all-round stats for a left back with decent shooting, passing and dribbling from the get-go. He develops to 90 pace, 88 defending and 86 physicality!

David Raum (78 OVR)

We have a fantastic option coming from the Bundesliga in Raum. He almost maxes out his pace at 97 with 85 defending and 88 physicality!

