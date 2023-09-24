This year, EA Sports brought some interesting innovations, one of which is related to the king of all modes, Ultimate Team. In this article you'll learn the best Centre Backs for Evolutions in EA FC 24.

Thanks to the Evolutions feature, you can now upgrade your favourite players and play with them for a whole year. If you are interested in this, then keep reading!

But before that, make sure to take a look at our guide on how to use Controlled Sprint in EA FC 24. On top of that, you can also read our article on how to do a bicycle kick in EA FC 24.

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

EA FC 24 Evolutions is a major innovation to the Ultimate Team mode, allowing to upgrade and improve the characteristics of specific players who meet the objectives of Evolutions. The result of Evolutions is a significant improvement in statistics, skill and overall player ratings. This will bring a new feel to the already familiar mode that players have been waiting for.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top 5 players for FC 24 Evolutions

In our option, the following players are the top 5 players who are the best centre backs to use for evolutions.

Brahim Traoré (62 OVR)

The young player of SM Caen Brahim Traoré is an ideal option for collecting Ligue 1. If all objectives are met, this bronze player will get an 83 overall and will be a real danger to forwards. His Defending score will reach 81, and his Physics will reach 86.

Ruby Mace (64 OVR)

Ruby Mace is a young CB who plays for Manchester City in the Barclays Women's Super League. Although her opponents may have strong forwards in their attack, she will be able to hold them back if she upgrades to a total of 84. Her main stats are Defence 82 and Physics 83. Despite being a female, she will be the best evolution defender in the women’s Premier League.

Nikola Milenković (79 OVR)

Serie A player Nikola Milenković, who plays for Fiorentina, will be a wall in front of the opponents. Standing at 195cm tall, this player can increase his rating to 82 and will be the best in Serie A. His indicators are impressive, for example, Physics 89 and Defending 82.

Merle Barth (75 OVR)

Atletico Madrid women's star Merle Barth is a slippery player who will cause strikers problems. By upgrading her card to 82, she will be able to pass as well as defend better than most CBs. Her Passing is 79 and her Physics is as high as 86. The young German defender will be strong in defence.

Erik Majetschak (63 OVR)

Young star Erik Majetschak plays for FC Erzgebirge Aue. If the German centre-back is upgraded to a rating of 84, he will be a very balanced player. Literally, four of his main indicators will be above 80.

Young star Erik Majetschak plays for FC Erzgebirge Aue. If the German centre-back is upgraded to a rating of 84, he will be a very balanced player. Literally, four of his main indicators will be above 80.

So there you have it!