EA FC 24 TOTW Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 is here and it's bringing plenty of Squad Building Challenges for players to complete, with the TOTW Upgrade being the latest one. EA Sports always ensures Ultimate Team players can get specific cards via SBC, such as the recently released Jonathan David RTTK.

On top of that, there are always different promos at any given moment. Right now, players can get access to the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) Team 2 via packs, SBCs, and even through Objectives, like Matteo Darmian.

This time, though, the TOTW Upgrade focuses on Team of the Week cards. If you complete this TOTW Upgrade, you'll get a random TOTW card from Team 1, Team 2, or Team 3!

So without further ado, let's tell you everything you need to complete the TOTW Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

TOTW Upgrade SBC - How to complete

The TOTW Upgrade SBC requires only a single SBC to complete, with the requirements as follow.

TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

Minimum OVR of 85

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Rare Players pack (includes a card from TOTW 1, TOTW 2, or TOTW 3).

You have to act fast if you want to get your hands on this SBC to complete it as it will only be around until 10 October. The approximate cost is of 11k coins.

TOTW Upgrade SBC - Solutions

Find our solution to the TOTW Upgrade SBC down below.

click to enlarge Credit: EasySBC TOTW Upgrade SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!