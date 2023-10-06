FC 24: Road to the Knockouts Team 2 out now: Ft. Lewandowski, and Dembele!

FC 24 has had it's first official week, and there has been loads of content for Ultimate Team fans to get stuck into.

Evolutions has been a huge hit with players, and we have already seen three Team of the Week promos, with TOTW 3 the latest drop. Road to the Knockouts was a huge hit with fans on launch day, and Team 2 is here, featuring some incredible players!

EA has just dropped RTTK Team 2, and there are even more insane players for you to get your hands on through packs, and especially from your Champs rewards. So let's have a look at the featured players!

RTTK Team 2

Road to the Knockouts Team 2 has arrived, and there are loads of players in this promo that you can add to your Ultimate Team.

We have been given loads of players from each competition, including three more female players joining Svenja Huth as a UEFA Women's Champions League card!

Let's take a look at the best players and every other player that is featured in RTTK Team 2!

click to enlarge RTTK Team 2

Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is the headliner for this promo, and looks incredible. Despite not having the best pace, 93 finishing is simply outrageous, and makes him the perfect poacher for your team. The ability to get chemistry with the Barca women's team is also very appealing!

Luka Modric (91 OVR)

Midfield maestro Luka Modric, is the Real Madrid representative in RTTK this year, and will almost definitely get an upgrade. The club with the most Champions League trophies of all-time, never back down in the competition, and usually go a long way. Modric would be a great pickup.

Ousmane Dembele (89 OVR)

PSG winger, Ousmane Dembele is the most excitable player in Road to the Knockouts Team 2. His 86-rated card has had an even better upgrade, making him even more fun to play with in FC 24! His perfect link to Mbappe will be seen a lot this weekend, we are sure!

Marcos Acuna (88 OVR)

Sevilla won the Europa League last season meaning they get to play Champions League football this season. World Cup winner Marcos Acuna has been chosen on their RTTK player, and has insane stats across the board. Acuna is a perfect player for the left side, or maybe even the middle of the park.

Full RTTK Team 2

Champions League:

Angel Di Maria (88 OVR)

Matteo Darmian (85 OVR) OBJ/SBC

Pedro (84 OVR)

Pepe (84 OVR)

Sergino Dest (83 OVR)

Women's Champions League:

Melvine Malard (86 OVR)

Europa League:

Houssem Aouar (86 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (85 OVR)

Ibrahim Cissoko (86 OVR)

Europa Conference League:

Jonathan David (86 OVR) OBJ/SBC

Jordy Clasie (83 OVR)

Daniel Amartey (83 OVR)

