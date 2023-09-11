EA FC 24: Icon Ribery is UNDERRATED!

We are just moments away from getting our hands on the new title of EA FC 24, the hype is at an all-time high!

As we approach the first title of FC 24, many leaks of player ratings have been released by reliable social media pages giving us teasers of what to expect for FC 24!

One leak has got fans upset as this iconic player has been underrated by EA Sports and overlooked twice now in his career. Without further ado, let's dive into the reactions!

Franck Ribery (88 OVR)

Ribery is now officially an Icon in EA FC 24, amazing news for all football fans that he has been included in the new title of the game!

He joins as an 88-rated player, although his position has not been confirmed yet we can predict he will be a left-winger.

click to enlarge + 2

Ribery was known for his flair and technical ability which EA Sports has spot on by giving him 5-star skills and 5-star weak foot. His stats are also not too bad with:

89 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 37 defending and 65 physicality.

Although we could definitely argue the case that the deserved Ballon d'Or winner in 2013 should be rated much higher statistically.

Social reaction

In a recent @DonkTrading post, Donk stated that Ribery should surely be ranked higher than an 88 overall card in EA FC 24.

And he wasn't the only one who thought this, with over 3.8k likes there were many comments that were outraged by this decision.

click to enlarge + 2

One commenter @HTAFC_Bazza stated on Twitter:

'Robbed again. Man should have had a Ballon d’Or… Deserves at least a 90 for his base'

Outlining that Ribery has been overlooked for the majority of his career and that 88 is too low for this icon.

Another comment stated by @Sechzger_Flo on how Ribery has been done dirty, once again:

'At least 90! Why CF? He played most of his Prime at LW and surely he should have 90+ Pace and 92+ Dribbling. They've done him dirty just like 2013'

And lastly, @Jorgo089 adds that Ribery should be much higher rated,

'Should’ve been 90 if not 91'

It is fair to say that fans are not happy with this decision by EA as he was once the world's best player (unofficially in 2013). However, many fans are commenting that as there are no mid or prime icons in FC 24, we can expect to see icons in promos this year- hence why icon ratings are lower than expected.

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.



