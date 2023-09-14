The time has come where we are officially close to getting our hands on the first title of EA FC 24 now that EA Sports has moved on from the FIFA franchise.

EA Sports has provided fans with LOADS of information on what to expect from this new title with updates and features added to famous game modes such as Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and of course improvements in EA FC 24 gameplay!

With ratings now being announced by EA Sports this prepares us fully for the official launch of EA FC 24. Let's start the countdown and remind ourselves what we can expect in this first era of EA FC!

EA FC Countdown

The countdown has started for EA FC 24 Early Access as you will be able to log into FC 24 for the first time on 22 September 2023 at 00:00 local time.

Players around the world will be able to access FC 24 at different times depending on their local time. Such as players from New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and other countries that are ahead of the UK, will all be able to gain access to the game before players in the UK.

How to get EA FC 24 earlier

To gain access to Early Access even earlier for European players or just players that are behind the New Zealand time then we have a trick for you!

You can start playing EA FC 24 as early as 21 September 2023 at 1:00 PM UK Time if you follow this simple New Zealand tactic. To do this you must change the time of your settings from your local time to New Zealand time, and we will tell you how to do this:

On your Xbox or PlayStation open the Settings menu

Go to and select the 'System' option, then 'Language & Location'

option, then Change your location time to New Zealand

Restart your console

And that is all you have to do for this New Zealand trick, this way your console will think that you are based in New Zealand and set your local time 11 hours ahead of the UK time or wherever you are based.

EA FC 24 Price

Standard Edition comes in at £59.99 on PC and £69.99 on console, while the Ultimate Edition is £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console. Pre-ordering the game will give fans Early Access with a 10-hour trial of FC 24!

FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 will see the first promo done in the one-week early access with Nike's MAD Ready promo!

This promo will be available before the global release of EA FC 24 which is ground-breaking from EA.

With loads of new additions such as PlayStyles and PlayStyles+, Women now joining Ultimate Team, Ultimate Team Evolutions and so much more. UT in FC 24 looks to be one of the best years yet!

Career Mode

EA FC 24 Career Mode has seen massive changes made to the game within Player Career Mode and Manager Career Mode. EA has taken a deep dive into career mode, revealing plenty of new features for the managerial career.

Clubs

Huge changes have been made in EA FC 24 Clubs this year with one of the most noticeable right away being the name change from Pro Clubs to Clubs.

New features have been added that will allow for quicker matchmaking, bigger and better clubs, and more FC 24 player customisation options than ever before.

Players have a wide range of PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ to experiment with and create the perfect Club character.

