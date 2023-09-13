EA Sports FC 24 is almost upon us, and with every new game released by the franchise, each year fans get excited about the potential player ratings of some of their favourite players.

This year is special, with EA introducing a whole pool of players into Ultimate Team, with women being introduced to the game for the first time! To make things even more fun, the player ratings will be equal to the men, so we will be able to use mixed squads, and some incredibly OP female players too!

We have already covered the best WSL players, which include the likes of Sam Kerr and Beth Mead, and this piece will be largely dominated by Barcelona players. So let's get stuck into the highest-rated Liga F players!

EA FC 24 Liga F player ratings

Liga F is one of the new leagues joining the franchise in EA FC 24. EA announced that they would be the title sponsor of all La Liga competitions this summer, meaning the licenses include the women's top division in Spain!

Barcelona dominated the league last season, winning 28 games out of 30, and only losing once throughout the whole campaign.

A large quantity of their squad then went on to represent Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they returned as world champions, so it's no surprise that Liga F is the home to some of the highest-rated players in the game!

click to enlarge + 2 Liga F ratings

Firstly let's start with Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner and the best midfielder in women's football. Putellas has a huge 91 rating making her the joint-best player in the game, and with those stats, she will be insane!

Barcelona's great players don't stop there, with Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen both having insane 90-rated cards. Hansen looks especially OP and will be cool to link with her Barcelona teammates and maybe Erling Haaland too, through her Norwegian nationality!

Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro have incredible cards, and will likely be seen in a lot of teams, as slightly cheaper options.

England Lioness Lucy Bronze has a nice 87-rated card, but is lacking on the pace side of things, which will probably make for SBC fodder.

One huge stand-out is Fridolina Rolfo. The 87-rated LB is only one of two players with 80+ stats all-round, with only Fede Valverde the other base gold card to have the same attributes! She will definitely be expensive on the transfer market!

click to enlarge + 2 Liga F ratings

As we look to other teams, Real Madrid and Scotland's Caroline Weir has a solid 84-rated CAM card and could be useful sitting behind the strikers.

Liga F looks to have some of the most OP starter strikers in the game. Rasheedat Ajibade, Ludmila, Racheal Kundananji, and Mayra Ramirez all look unreal, with incredible attacking stats and lots of pace. We will definitely be seeing more of them when the game releases on 29 September!