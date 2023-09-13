EA FC ratings are officially here! EA Sports has been releasing ratings on a daily basis marking the beginning of the new title very soon!

EA agreed to a new long-term deal with La Liga just this summer meaning there are new face scans, stadium scans and a lot more licensing options. We will even be able to watch La Liga highlights on FC 24!

With FC 24 Liga F ratings out we now have La Liga also revealed! So without without further ado, let’s take a look at the Top 24 La Liga ratings!

Top La Liga ratings in EA FC 24

Thibaut Courtois and Robert Lewandowski share the top spot for the highest ratings in EA FC 24 for La Liga. Many fans will be surprised that Vini Jr. isn't at the 90 mark with both of these players, however, he did get a nice upgrade from FIFA 23!

The biggest upgrade that we initially noticed is Griezmann who has had a massive +5 upgrade up to 88 rated and his card looks amazing! 88 shooting, 87 passing and 88 dribbling he will be the perfect striker! Unsurprisingly Valverde has an amazing card once again with an upgrade to 88 rated he now joins the Gullet gang with all 80+ stats across the board.

Bellingham is only an 86 rated in EA FC 24, will EA regret this? Fans are already commenting that he should be higher than 86 rated, especially with the way he has started the 2023/24 season at Real Madrid.

click to enlarge + 2

Eder Militao looks insane in FC 24, with 85 pace for a CB with 86 defending and 82 physicality, this card will be one of the most expensive in the game.

Kounde and Rudiger also have some amazing stats with great pace and defensive stats, La Liga looks like a fantastic league for Ultimate Team this year!

click to enlarge + 2

Wonderkid Rodrygo has also been upgraded in EA FC 24 to an 85 overall which is very well-deserved, 88 pace with 86 dribbling and 81 shooting - this card will be amazing especially linked up with Vini Jr.

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.