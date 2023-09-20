EA Sports FC 24 is in touching distance and with that, we have a ton of new content for you, including official player ratings, and everything you need for a good start in Ultimate Team!

Favourite game modes, such as, Career Mode, and Clubs have also been covered, as well as the best striker Evolutions players, and the best squads for 50k coins, so be sure to check those out.

Silver Stars has been a key feature in Ultimate Team for several years now, allowing players to earn a free upgraded silver promo card for absolutely free, through Friendly matches, and we have three perfect squads for you to pick from ahead of the release of EA FC 24.

Best Silver Stars squads in EA FC 24

Silver players have been some of the most exciting cards in previous Ultimate Teams dating back over a decade, with Stephan El Shaarawy, Gabriel Agbonlahor, and Peniel Mlapa all gaining legendary status amongst FIFA players.

As Ultimate Team has developed over the years, it became harder to use silver players, until EA introduced Silver Stars, a perfect way to use silver teams, whilst also striving to achieve upgrades and new players.

We have picked three squads for you to look at ahead of EA FC 24, courtesy of EasySBC.io, generating them through AI to give the best meta rating, and predicted price of every player, so let's have a look!

Team 1

Meta Rating - 76.7

Chemistry - 33

click to enlarge + 3 Silver Stars Squad 1

The first squad is made up of players from the Premier League and the MLS and has a meta rating of 76.7. Burnley duo Benson Manuel and Anass Zaroury will provide a lot of flair and speed when it comes to attacking. The formation is also the 4-2-1-3, which is a new formation on EA FC 24.

Team 2

Meta Rating - 75.2

Chemistry - 33

click to enlarge + 3 Silver Stars Squad 2

This next squad is made up completely of Ligue 1 players. With a meta rating of 75.2, this team could be criminally underrated. We have Moses Simon and Myron Boadu at LW and ST, both of whom have dropped from a 75-rated Gold Rare to silver cards. The front three all have 85+ pace, with the backline also being speedy for defenders. An exciting squad, which could see Ligue 1 upgrades with Silver Stars!

Team 3

Meta Rating - 77.5

Chemistry - 33

click to enlarge + 3 Silver Stars Squad 3

The most meta squad of them all, team three has a rating of 77.5! 4-2-4 is by far the most attacking formation in the game, but with a strike partnership like this, there's no need to defend. Darmstadt's Braydon Manu has 90 pace, and his ST partner Meschack Elia from BSC Young Boys has 93 pace! Not to mention, Silas at RW! This squad made up of Swiss League and Bundesliga players looks to be the most OP Silver Stars squad in EA FC 24!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.