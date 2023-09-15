There's not long to wait until EA Sports FC 24 releases on 29 September, and we have been given access to the complete player ratings database ahead of the new game, allowing for us to give you loads of content on everything EA FC 24!

We have covered deep dives into some of your favourite game modes such as, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, as well as highlighting the fastest players in FC 24, along with the tallest women players in the game too!

Physicality is massive in EA FC 24, usually like the players too, and we have a good mix of players who have the highest PHY stats in the new game. We have been blessed with high physical players in the past such as, Adama Traore, Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Emmanuel Emenike, so it's worth noting that these could be cult heroes come the end of EA FC 24!

Most Physical Players in EA FC 24

Ultimate Team in EA FC 24 promises to be better than it ever has before, with the introduction of women players, opening up a new realm of usable cards in the game mode! Many of our lists, including the best passers and best defensive players, feature women's players, and they will be in many teams this year!

click to enlarge + 5 Adebayo Akinfenwa

1. Palhinha (89 PHY)

Fulham's Portuguese powerhouse has 89 PHY in EA FC 24 after a fantastic first season in the Premier League. The CDM almost joined Bayern in the summer, but they were unable to finish the deal before the deadline shut. Although he isn't the fastest, Palhinha will be a brute force in front of the defense.

2. Lena Oberdorf (89 PHY)

Oberdorf featured in our best defenders piece, and unbelievably is only 21 years old! The German CDM plays for Wolfsburg and has a brilliant 87-rated card. At 5'9, she is slight, but very strong.

3. Erling Haaland (88 PHY)

It's no surprise to see Erling Haaland near the top of any list, to be honest, and physicality is one of his strong points, no pun intended. The Norwegian striker is the joint-best player in the game, and after a record-breaking season, we understand why.

click to enlarge + 5 Erling Haaland

4. Casemiro (88 PHY)

Manchester United's Brazilian international is an absolute monster in the CDM position and ranks very highly in his DEF and PHY attributes. He will be a great card to pack early on, before eventually becoming SBC fodder.

click to enlarge + 5 Casemiro

5. Alexandra Popp (88 PHY)

Alexandra Popp is the most PHY women's attacker and gets a perfect link to Lena Oberdorf. Popp loves scoring goals and got 16 in the Frauen-Bundesliga last season! She also has 87 SHO on her Ultimate Team card.

click to enlarge + 5 Alexandra Popp

6. Lucy Bronze (88 PHY)

Lucy Bronze's full name is Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze, so it's no surprise that with a middle name like Tough, that she features in our physicality list! Bronze also has 88 PHY and looks like a solid RB option in the Liga F.

7. Aleksandr Mitrovic (88 PHY)

Aleksandr Mitrovic made the move to Al Hilal this summer leaving Fulham. The Serbian is a nightmare for defenders, and dominant in the air. At 79-rated he has the lowest rating in the list, but still manages to hold his own, just like in real life.

click to enlarge + 5 Aleksandr Mitrovic

8. Ruben Dias (87 PHY)

Ruben Dias is an immense defender and is now officially a treble-winner. His 89-rated card is stacked in EA FC 24, and he has a huge 89 DEF and 87 PHY. He also features in the defensive list, at no surprise.

9. Millie Bright (87 PHY)

One of the tallest women players in EA FC 24, Millie Bright plays for Chelsea and is a European champion with England Lionesses. Bright captained the Lionesses to the World Cup final where they just missed out on the illustrious trophy. She looks like a solid CB option in EA FC 24.

Loading...

10. Racheal Kundananji (87 PHY)

Kundananji has one of the most OP cards in the entire game, and even features in our most OP women article! The Zambian striker plays for Madrid CFF in Liga F and has insane stats. She has 91 PAC, 82 SHO, 83 DRI, and 87 PHY which is truly outstanding for an 83-rated card!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 news, keep up to date with RealSport101.