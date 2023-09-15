EA FC 24 is pretty much here with the official FC 24 ratings marking the beginning of the first-ever EA FC title. With the full release of EA FC 24 out on 29 September, we are almost there!

We have LOADS of information on the famous FC 24 game modes, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs giving us many reasons to be hyped for the launch!

We have also looked into many player attributes such as the best Brazilian Players and the best German players. Now we turn our attention over to the Argentinian national team in FC 24:

Argentina in EA FC 24

This list will take you through the best players from Argentina in EA FC 24, from their World Cup-winning heroes to those who will be defending the crown in 2026.

Lionel Messi (90 OVR)

Lionel Messi is of course at the top of this list, the king of Argentina! At 90 rated he still has a usable card after moving to the MLS. He has the highest dribbling in the game and other amazing stats. He is now a CF in EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 5

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

Inter star and Champions League finalist Martinez is now 87 rated, he is a clinical finisher and is technically the second-best Argentinian player in FC 24! An amazing card that will be a must-try!

click to enlarge + 5

Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

Classy playmaker and goal scorer, Paulo Dybala is 86 rated after a good first season at AS Roma. He has a great card in FC 24 with 85 shooting, 85 passing, and a whopping 90 dribbling!

click to enlarge + 5

Marcos Acuna (85 OVR)

The Argentinian LB has amazing all-round stats and is almost in the Gullet gang with almost all 80+ stats. Although his pace isn't the best, his other stats make up for it such as his defending, physicality, and passing abilities!

Emilliano Marinez (85 OVR)

The Aston Villa keeper and World Cup winner Martinez has a fantastic goalkeeper card at 85 rated. With all 80+ stats apart from his speed which is to be expected, he looks like a great buy in FC 24.

Rodrigo De Paul (84 OVR)

Rodrigo De Paul, known for being Messi's bodyguard as memed on social media funnily enough has his highest stat as physicality at 83. De Paul has amazing all-rounded stats with his main attributes being his technical abilities such as passing and finesse shots!

Lisandro Martinez (84 OVR)

Manchester United CB Lisandro Martinez is a bulldog, with 91 aggression he is a great CB for getting stuck in. Not only is he a good defender but with 79 passing he is also a great ball-playing CB.

Angel Di Maria (83 OVR)

Di Maria is downgraded to an 83-rated player which is sad to see but now playing at Benfica we hope he continues to play well! Di Maria is known for his dribbling and passing skills which he has maintained in EA FC for another year.

click to enlarge + 5

Enzo Fernandez (83 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez has been upgraded to an 83-rated CM in FC 24 and is already confirmed to be in FC 24's MAD Ready promo alongside FC 24 ambassador Chiesa. Fernandes has great all-rounded stats and looks like a beast to play with!

Honourable Mentions

Name Overall Club Position Guido Rodriguez 83 Real Betis CDM Angel Correa 82 Atletico Madrid ST Alexis Mac Allister 82 Liverpool CM

Argentinian Wonderkids

The following list will showcase the biggest Argentinian wonderkids in FC 24:

Alejandro Garnacho (75 OVR / 87 POT)

Manchester United wonderkid tops the list for the biggest EA FC 24 Argentinian wonderkid for Career Mode with 87 potential. He is a brilliant winger with great pace and tachnical stats!

click to enlarge + 5

Facuno Farias (75 OVR / 87 POT)

Farias made a recent move to Inter Miami where he is learning from the best - Messi. He has great pace and shooting stats for a youngster and will only get better!

Alejo Veliz (75 OVR / 87 POT)

Newly transferred wonderkid, Veliz joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window. He isn't the fastest player, however, he has 79 finishing at the age of 19 making him already a good finisher!

Cristian Medina (75 OVR / 86 POT)

Loading...

The Boca Juniors CM, Medina is a great box to box midfielder who has loads of room for growth! His stats are well-rounded with just his shooting needing a little more work!

Alan Velasco (75 POT / 85 POT)

Velasco is a technical winger, he isn't the fastest however, he is a great dribbler and passer similar to Di Maria!

For more tips on who to sign keep updated with RealSport101 and why not 'Bookmark' us too!