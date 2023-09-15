EA FC 24 is pretty much here with the official FC 24 ratings marking the beginning of the first-ever EA FC title. With the full release of EA FC 24 out on 29 September, we are almost there!

EA Sports has provided us with loads of information on what the game will be like with famous modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs giving the biggest reactions.

We have also looked into many player attributes such as the best dribblers and the most physical players. Now we turn our attention over to the German national team in FC 24:

Best German players in EA FC 24

Germany is known for always having strong players that can perform at the highest level of world football, with potentially the best youth academies in the world, German football remains full of great young players as well as world-class players. We can see this in EA FC 24 with the following players:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (89 OVR)

Barcelona goalkeeper ter Stegen tops this list as the highest-rated German player in EA FC 24 at 89. Filling in the boots of Manuel Neuer who has had many seasons of injury problems, now ter Stegen steps up.

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Popp joins FC 24 Ultimate Team as a fantastic striker with 87 shooting and 88 physicality, this card will be a great poacher in the box!

Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

Bayern Munich's captain is downgraded -1 in FC 24 from FIFA 23 however, he still has a great card in FC 24. Other than his pace he has good all-rounded stats with his stand-out being passing and dribbling abilities!

Manuel Neuer (87 OVR)

Neuer sees a -4 downgrade going into EA FC 24 which is rather sad due to many injuries this legendary keeper is on the decline. However, this FC 24 card still possesses some great stats such as 90 kicking, 85 handling, and 84 reflexes and diving!

Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Lena Oberdort is an amazing defender with 87 defending and 89 physicality she is one of the best defenders in the game who plays as a CDM. At 1.74 m (5 ft 9 in) she could potentially hold her own in Ultimate Team. A quick reminder that Fabio Cannavaro was the same height!

Lina Magull (87 OVR)

Magull enters Ultimate Team as an 87-rated card, and to be honest her stats do not live up to the rating with 74 shooting and 84 passing there are definitely better cards available on the market!

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Kroos has been downgraded -2 ratings from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24 and although he maintains his amazing passing attributes, the rest of his stats do not make him usable in Ultimate Team.

Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

Treble-winner Gundogan made a move over to Spain in the summer transfer window to Barcelona. He is upgraded +1 from last season and his card looks decent. With the main disappointment being 62 pace the rest of his stats are good!

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

A huge +5 upgrade for the 20-year-old wonderkid who is a testament to Germany's amazing youth and training facilities. Musiala has an amazing card with 81 pace and 91 dribbling he will be almost impossible to stop!

Lea Schuller (86 OVR)

Bayern Munich striker Schuller joins FC 24 as an 86-rated player. She has some good stats such as 86 pace and 83 shooting and makes the list for the top German players in the game!

Honourable Mentions

We have five amazing honourable mentions for you that were just short of making the top 10 list!

Name Overall Club Position Antonio Rudiger 85 Real Madrid CB Leon Goretzka 85 Bayern Munich CM Kevin Trapp 85 Frankfurt GK Florian Wirtz 85 Leverkusen CAM Kathrin-Julia Hendrich 85 Wolfsburg CB

Best German wonderkids

We now have the best German wonderkids available in EA FC 24 Career Mode, these talents are some of the best in Europe and are a testament to Germany's amazing youth facilities.

Youssoufa Moukoko (77 OVR / 87 POT)

Borussia Dortmund star Moukoko is a potential world-class talent, already 77 rated at just 18 years old, he has a top potential in Career Mode. With great pace and shooting stats from the get-go he is ready for most teams in Career Mode.

Malick Thiaw (77 OVR / 87 POT)

AC Milan's starting CB, Thiaw is already playing Champions League football at 21 years old, the sky is the limit for this player. He is a fantastic traditional defender who is solid at the back.

Tom Bischof (65 OVR / 86 POT)

Hoffenheim wonderkid, Bischof is a great Career Mode prospect who has the potential to hit the highest ranks in football. With stand-out dribbling and technical stats such as curve and ball control, he is the perfect CAM in the game.

Paul Wanner (62 OVR/ 85 POT)

Bayern Munich's world-class talent is just 17 years old, however, he has some amazing stats already for a 62-rated card and with a potential of 85 he develops into a top-class player.

Dennis Seimen (59 OVR / 84 POT)

Tipped to be the next Manuel Neuer, Dennis Seimen is a long-term signing for Career Mode who is great from Road to Glory's. He has great potential in the game and develops to that very quickly!

