Xbox Game Pass PC March 2020: New games – Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Lord of the Rings & more

Xbox Game Pass PC members (or Ultimate for who play across both platforms) receive some phenomenal free games each month to keep and play.

March may have some of the best games yet on the platform, with some brand new games available on the platform from release.

We take a look at what’s in-store this month.

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

Build a deck of iconic heroes and challenge the forces of Sauron in this thrilling tactical card game.

Go forth on your own or join forces with a friend and explore famous locations, complete story-driven quests, and forge your own legend of Middle-earth.

But beware the Eye of Sauron. Should you draw his attention, all will be lost…

Mother Russia Bleeds

An old-fashioned beat ’em up with big doses of adrenaline and trippiness, somewhere between the classic style of Streets of Rage and the ultra-violence of Hotline Miami.

Set in a cold, ruthless Soviet Union, Mother Russia Bleeds aims to conjure up anxiety, unease, and frenzy.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny.

WILL OF THE PEOPLE – Get ready for the sequel to Ori and The Blind Forest

Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork.

Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues Moon Studios’ tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling

Pikuniku

An absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems.

Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!

Train Sim World 2020

An immersive simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains.

ALL ABOARD – There’s no lack of detail in Train Sim World

Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and hours of gameplay.

Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master new train simulator skills.

ICYMI

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is a spectacularly remastered version of the original Halo campaign – and is available for the first time as part of The Master Chief Collection with Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta).

Available now

Bleeding Edge (Beta)

For another weekend, welcome back to the world of Bleeding Edge!

This is round two of Beta testing on both console and PC for Bleeding Edge, the electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

Play 13-15 March

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Check out this free update to the existing game with Xbox Game Pass! This remaster is packed full of new updates and experiences, spin-off of original content and access to all 3 add-on packs released to date, plus cross-platform multiplayer and more!

Play from 13 March

Leaving Soon

You’ve got some time to give these games another play before they go.

A reminder that if you want to keep the fun going, you can use your membership discount buy them before they leave our library for up to 20% off!

Apocalipsis

Lichtspeer Double Speer Edition

Shenmue I

Shenmue II

Thimbleweed Park

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition

