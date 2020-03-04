Xbox Game Pass March 2020: New games coming to console – NBA 2K20, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Pikuniko & more

Members of Xbox Game Pass for console (or Ultimate for who play across both platforms) receive some phenomenal free games each month to keep and play.

March may have some of the best games yet on the platform, with some brand new games available on the platform from release.

We take a look at what’s in-store this month.

NBA 2K20

2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics and gameplay, groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customisation.

UP AND COMING: It’s time to get your hands on hot rookie Zion Williamson

Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

Arrives 5 March

Train Sim World 2020

Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master in this immersive simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains.

FULL STEAM AHEAD – Train Sim World doesn’t lack on detail

Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and many hours of compelling gameplay.

Arrives 5 March

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A day one release available on Xbox Game Pass!

Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork.

WILL OF THE PEOPLE – Get ready for the sequel to Ori and The Blind Forest

Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together.

Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues Moon Studios’ tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

Arrives 11 March

Pikuniku

An absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems.

Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure.

Arrives 12 March

ICYMI

Bleeding Edge Beta

This is round two of beta testing for both console and PC for Bleeding Edge, the electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

Play 13-15 March

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

This remaster is packed full of new updates and experiences, a spin-off of original content and access to all three add-on packs released to-date, plus cross-platform multiplayer.

Play from 13 March

Black Desert Online

Adventure as one with even more friends: Black Desert Online now supports console cross-play! Starting today, play this MMO with friends on Xbox or PlayStation.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

The new Xbox Game Pass Quests are out in the wild; make sure you check your track and redeem your points!

You can earn reward points daily, weekly, monthly, and even special quests for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Leaving Soon

You’ve got some time to give the following games another play before they go.

A reminder that if you want to keep the fun going, you can use your membership discount buy them before they leave the Game Pass library for up to 20% off!

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Lichtspeer Double Speer Edition

Shenmue I

Shenmue II

Thimbleweed Park

