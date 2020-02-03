Xbox Series X: Rumoured & Exclusive Titles – Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs Legion, Halo Infinite & more

The Xbox series X is set to launch later on this year, and it is pitted against Sony’s against the PS5.

There has been little information given regarding exclusives, but we’ve heard rumours that there are multiple exclusives we can expect to see released alongside the next-gen device.

Continue reading for all the information we have!

Current Announcements

We currently have little information on all the exclusives set to release on the Series X.

Series X – Will the new Xbox live up to the hype?

Below is a list of a few of the titles we have seen official leaks and announcements for.

Halo Infinite

Halo: Infinite is a game that many hardcore fans are excited for. From the official announcement released in June 2018, we’ve seen Master Chief going back to his old armour style.

This nostalgic feel to Halo has fans excited for more information on the next episode of the Master Chief’s Story.

SIERRA 117 – Are you excited for the next instalment of Halo?

Infinite began development in 2015 meaning we are 5 years into development at this stage. Bungie has put out a statement saying this is Master Chief’s “greatest adventure yet to save humanity”.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs Legion will be the third instalment to the Watch Dogs Series.

HACK THE SYSTEM – Continue the Watch Dogs Saga in London

With a growing fan base from the first to the second game, could this be the game which brings in a larger fan base?

Rainbow Six Quarantine

The Rainbow 6 series has been a staple of console games. With Rainbow 6 Siege becoming one of the most popular triple A titles in recent years.

HELPING HAND – Join your teammates on the battlefield

This is due to the constant updates and bug fixes to keep the game feeling fresh and enjoyable.

If Ubisoft can keep up their reputation, the next title (Rainbow 6 Quarantine) can continue to keep fans happy and keep Rainbow 6 as one of the most competitive games.

Dying Light 2

The original Dying Light is known for its award-winning gameplay.

YOU’VE GOT RED ON YOU – Get your hands dirty in

Dying Light’s immersive combat

The 4k gameplay demo released in August of last year, and from what we’ve seen, we can expect the same great gameplay as the first but with updated parkour and combat mechanics.

As for the story, we’ve had word from Techland saying the game is set 15 years after the events of the first and has been described as “the new dark ages”.

Other Games

Other games that have been announced to be released on the next-gen Series X are; Hellblade 2, Gods & Monsters, Starfield, and many more.

MAKE ZEUS PROUD – Explore the stunning environments in

Gods and Monsters

With so many titles officially announced, we are excited to get our hands on the new Xbox.

Rumoured Titles

Some rumoured titles for the new console are; Battlefield 6, Dragon Age 4, Marvel’s Avengers and The Witcher 4.

AVENGERS… – Play as your favourite Marvel Hero’s in the

upcoming Avengers title

We will have to wait for future reveal trailers and reveals to get more information on these titles.

However, we are aware some of these games are in development and can expect these games to release towards the end of the year.

That’s all we have for now, but stay tuned for our weekly next-gen sweep.