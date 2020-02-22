Xbox Game Pass February 2020: New Games coming to Console - Yakuza 0, Kingdom Hearts 3, Deals, Discounts, DLC & more

The subscription service Xbox Game Pass is easily the most cost-effective way to play games on the Xbox One.

The platform (which only costs just £10.99) grants users access to hundreds of Xbox games to download and keep, with more games being added every month.

Here’s what’s in store for you for next week!

Coming soon to Console

Just as was promised to us last year, the Yakuza series has begun its journey over to the subscription services.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

This is off the back of three glorious Yakuza remakes hitting consoles over the past few months.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Yakuza 5 remake

Alongside it comes the hospital simulation, Two Point Hospital, as well as Wasteland Remastered.

SCRUBS: Restore people back to health and save lives in this hospital simulator

Kingdom Hearts 3 is another hit title that will be available one week from now, though this will only be on the Xbox One side.

Here are all the games announced for console:

Ninja Gaiden II - February 20

- February 20 Kingdom Hearts III - February 25

- February 25 Two Point Hospital - February 25

- February 25 Wasteland Remastered - February 25

- February 25 Yakuza 0 - February 26

- February 26 Jackbox Party Pack 3 - February 27

That's all we have for now, but check out our other piece focusing on Xbox Game Pass for PC!