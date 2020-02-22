Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Deals, Other, Xbox Games with Gold

Xbox Game Pass February 2020: New Games coming to PC – Indivisible, Yakuza 0, Deals, DLC, Discounts & more

Microsoft hasn't given us specific dates, but the PC releases will drop at some point next week.

xbox game pass games

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains for gamers out there. 

The platform is also available on PC, meaning that users can access top-quality games wherever they are.

The platform (which costs just £10.99) grants users access to hundreds of Xbox games to download and keep, with more games being added every month.

Here’s what you can expect to see in the coming week.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

Coming soon to PC

The Yakuza series has begun its journey over to the subscription services, and now we can finally get our hands on Yakuza 0 for virtually nothing.

storyline-plot-free-roam-yakuza-5-remastered
ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

This is off the back of three glorious Yakuza remakes hitting consoles over the past few months.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Yakuza 5 remake

Alongside it comes the hospital simulation, Two Point Hospital, as well as Wasteland Remastered. 

two point hospital
SCRUBS: Restore people back to health and save lives in this hospital simulator

Here are all the games announced for PC:

  • Yakuza 0
  • Two Point Hospital
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Indivisible

Kingdom Hearts 3 is another hit title that will be available one week from now, though this will only be on the Xbox One side.

That’s all we have for now, but check out our other piece focusing on Xbox Game Pass for consoles!

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Breath of the Wild

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.