*BREAKING* Xbox Game Pass: Doom Eternal coming soon!

Bethesda’s stunning FPS game is coming to the subscription service, and this could just be the start.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 24, 2020
doom eternal xbox game pass

Xbox has been making waves this week, and not just because pre-orders for the Series X and Series S went live.

Their acquisiton of several studios, including Bethesda, rocked the gaming world.

The first fruit of that move will be on Xbox Game Pass soon…

Doom Eternal on Game Pass

The amazing Doom Eternal will be on Xbox’s subscription service from 1 October. This is just for console at the moment, and will be coming to Game Pass PC later in the year.

Doom eternal review hell priest
SMILE: Doom Eternal is not for the faint of heart

Bethesda’s adrenaline-pumping FPS currently has a massive 88 on Metacritic. It’s heart-pounding action and intense combat makes it truly stand out from the rest and is a must-play for any Xbox Game Pass member.

This addition is likely just the first for many titles from the Bethesda catalogue to be added to Game Pass.

What about new games?

There are rumours flying that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could be a launch day title on Game Pass.

With the Bethesda move, we could also see games like Fallout 4 and Skyrim soon get added to the platform too.

If you haven’t already pre-ordered a nex-gen Xbox, it is fast looking like an error.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

