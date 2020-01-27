Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow 6 & more franchises on offer

Ubisoft has joined Steam in celebrating the Chinese New Year, in the form of their Lunar Sale.

The one advantage the game publishers have over Steam is they aren’t limited to one platform, with games available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as PC.

RealSport runs through the best games and packages available in the Lunar New Year Sale.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Price: £20

Platforms: PC (Download)

DEAD MAN WALKING: Go up against Hollywood star Jon Berthnal

One of the standout titles in the whole of Ubisoft’s sale is

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, with the standard, gold and ultimate editions

all 60% off.

Although Breakpoint was met by mixed reviews, it won the Best PC Game at Gamescom in 2019, and stars The Punisher himself Jon Berthnal.

There is no question you will enjoy playing the sequel to Wildlands – which is also available in the sale for just £16.74 on Xbox One and

£20.99 on PC.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Price: From £18.59

Platforms: Xbox One, PC (Download)

FOLLOW THE CREED: Is it time for you to complete the Assassin's Creed saga?

Assassin’s Creed is the flagship brand for Ubisoft, with every

single game in the series on offer during the sale.

Odyssey is the latest instalment, set in Ancient Greece, and was welcomed by critics (87/100 on Metacritic) showing that the AC series is still going strong.

Now is a great opportunity to play any of the games in the

11-part series to date that you are yet to play, or if you fancy it – start your

journey and pick up the entire franchise in the “Animus Pack” for £124.30 on

PC.

Far Cry 4

Price: £10.40

Platforms: PC (Download)

BATTLE THE ELEMENTS: Deal with raging wildlife in Far Cry 4

One of the most popular games in the Far Cry series, now is

a fantastic opportunity to pick the game up for just over £10.

Step into Ajay’s shoes as you land in a Himalayan country in the midst of civil war, supporting the resistance after a dwindling few years.

Other Far Cry titles are also available, with the first

three games available in a “Bronze Pack” for just £14.35, the first four plus Blood

Dragon in the “Silver Pack” for £25.43, add Primal in the “Gold Pack”

for £32.10, and lastly, the “Platinum Pack” for the ultimate experience costing

£54.15.

Steep

Price From £16.74

Platforms: PC (Download), PS4, Xbox One

TOO STEEP? Use varied snowsports to navigate the mountains

Snowsports games don’t come around too often, but Steep is

one of the most immersive we’ve ever seen.

Initially released back in 2016, you can snowboard, ski, paraglide and wingsuit fly on the Ubisoft title, with DLC allowing you to experience the X Games and 2018 Winter Olympics.

Not only that, but further unlockables allow you to go sledding, base-jumping and speed riding, so it will be a long time before you experience any boredom here.

Rainbow Six Siege

Price: From £11.24

Platforms: PC (Download), PS4

UNDER SIEGE: Can you keep calm under immense pressure?

Another Tom Clancy title, they don’t come much bigger than

Rainbow Six Siege.

Released back in 2015, Rainbow Six Seige has over 50 million players, making it one of the biggest tactical shooters of the decade.

The entire Rainbow Six Collection is available too, costing £59.35, containing six games.