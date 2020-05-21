Games With Gold June 2020: Release Date – When Can I Download? Reveal Date, Reddit Predictions, Deals With Gold & More

The monthly campaign doesn’t exactly stick to a pattern – find out when the next titles arrive right here!

We’re finally approaching the last week of June, and that means that the next Games With Gold lineup is on its way!

In recent months, we’ve been granted access to an insane variety of games thanks to the campaign.

This article is dedicated to informing you of the reveal and release dates of Games With Gold June, and we’ve included some great deals and discounts further down.

When Can I Download June’s Titles?

Games With Gold doesn’t tend to stick to an official reveal date each month, unlike Sony’s monthly PS Plus campaign.

MAY DEALS: These titles added up to over £100 in value

However, we’ve seen the titles get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since January, so we’re going to stick to this pattern.

Expect to see the next free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 26 May at around 3 pm BST.

Reddit Predictions

We typically see a AAA title accompanied by at least one indie game in every campaign, and June’s Reddit Predictions reflect this.

The Sims 4

Though we’ve already seen it land on PS Plus, The Sims 4 has been brought into the conversation.

PLAY GOD: You’ll be able to design, build and populate your house however you fancy in The Sims 4

Now, before you say that we can’t see it because it’s featured in PS Plus, you should know that this has happened before.

Gone Home is an example of a title that has featured in both campaigns, so our fingers are crossed.

The game requires you to play God and control your own world, and you can spend endless hours doing so!

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins took a step away from previous entries, making it all about the player.

EAGLE VISION: Clamber up the tallest towers to improve your eagle Senu’s perception

Kill how you please, ride where you want, climb any wall and loot every chest you see – it really is up to you!

Now, we’ve already mentioned that we usually see an indie game or two in each campaign.

Deals, Discounts & Offers

At 11 am on Tuesday 19 May, a fresh set of games was added to the ‘Deals With Gold’ lineup.

ENDLESS OPTIONS: Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will find some insane discounts in this weekly campaign

The most recognisable titles on the list included Overwatch: Legendary Edition, A Plague Tale: Innocence and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Discounts are valid now through to 25 May, but are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.