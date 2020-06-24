PS Plus July FREE GAMES Predictions: Gamers want The Last of Us, Hellblade and Lego Star Wars FREE

It’s that time of the month again! We’re finally back to deliver our predictions for July’s free PS4 titles.

PS Plus June’s free PS4 titles were pretty good – but fans want more.

Here, we go through what we’d like to see in PS Plus July – and if our hopes come true, it could be the strongest line-up in months.

Predictions

The Last of Us

The Last of Us 2 is now out to critical acclaim – so what better time to revist the PS3 classic – remastered for PS4.

BACK FOR MORE: Joel and Ellie will be back in no time!

In the prequel, players had control over Joel; a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States.

It may be getting on, but it still looks stunning.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

A sequel to Senua‘s story was announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a heart-pumping reveal trailer.

HEROINE: The strong female protagonist Senua is back and with a vengeance

The announcement fell short of a release date, but we hope that some new information is revealed soon.

If you haven’t played it – check Hellblade out. Smart combat, stunning visuals and made by a very small team at Ninja Theory.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Force Awakens follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo on their search for Luke Skywalker and their fight in the Resistance.

CLUNKY: LEGO Star Wars’ iconic graphical style will be back on our screens sooner than you’d think!

Released back in 2016, this is the closest taste we can get of what The Skywalker Saga will be like upon release.

Spanning all nine Star Wars films, the upcoming LEGO game is expected to raise the bar in various ways.

PS Plus follows a relatively strict pattern, typically being revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, then being released the following Tuesday.

A NECESSARY DISTRACTION: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment

If we see July’s games revealed on Wednesday 24 June, then the games will release on the final day of June – Tuesday 30 June.

However, as that is still in June we may have to wait an extra week for the reveal and it may not be until 7 July that we can play our free games.