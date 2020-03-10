Deals with Gold: Xbox One Spotlight Sale March - Shadow of Mordor, Modern Warfare, Ride 2, Deals, Discounts & more

Games with Gold is probably the main reason why most gamers buy an Xbox Live membership, but there are a bunch of other features that you may not know about.

The Games With Gold campaign gives a handful of free games to Xbox users every month, but the Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you with some discounted titles.

The sale is run weekly and features a fresh range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting now and lasting until 17 March 2020.

Standout titles

The list of titles goes on and on (and on), but there are some games on the list that stand out, both in appearance and reception.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY Edition)

Winner of over 50 "Best of 2014" Awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and Most Innovative Game, Shadow of Mordor tops our list this week.

PRECIOUS: Wander around middle-earth and try to avoid confrontation in this game

Filled to the brim with LOTR lore, this game is the perfect fit for any lover of science-fiction and fantasy games, and it's a whopping 50% off.

The climbing and parkour mechanics in this game are comparable to those employed in Assassin's Creed titles, and the combat is also pretty impressive.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

This game has been a real hit with the COD community, with many hailing it as their favourite game in many years.

KICKING IT OLD SCHOOL: Modern Warfare has been one of the most popular COD titles in recent years

The game is constantly improving, meaning that the developers are fast-acting and always listening.

The removal of all of the futuristic mechanics (like wall running and double jumping) is what the community has been calling out for for a while now, so pick up this old-school COD title for less this week.

Ride 2

In Ride 2 you'll be able to discover, transform and test out the fastest and most iconic motorbikes in the world.

VROOM VROOM: This game's flawless graphical style makes it the perfect simulator for motorsport enthusiasts

The digital garage offers players more than 170 bikes, new models and categories like the legendary Two-Strokes, Supermoto and Café Racers.