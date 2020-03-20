Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Which secondary weapon to use? Combat Knife, Desert Eagle, & more

The secondary should never be overlooked. It can be the difference between living & dying!

Picking the right secondary weapon in Call of Duty Modern Warfare is vital.

It can be the difference between extending your killstreak or seeing it disappear.

Call of Duty is more popular than ever thanks to the addition of Warzone, Infinity Ward’s free-to-play battle royale mode.

The stellar game mode forces you to adapt, improvise, and overcome in a field of 150.

Which secondary weapons should you try to pick up and run around with?

The secondary weapon is rarely considered, but it really is crucial in all game modes.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: 13 upcoming Operators have been leaked

Secondary weapons in this year’s Call of Duty are very strong and extremely useful! We’re here to highlight what secondary should be used and why.

Secondary weapon choices

Modern Warfare gives each player has the option to equip either a handgun, launcher or melee weapon.

There are five handguns, four launchers and one melee weapon in the secondary classes to pick from.

Handguns

OL’ FAITHFUL: The Desert Eagle is everyone’s favourite

X16

1911

.357 Magnum

M19

.50 GS Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is the most trusty and reliable of the handgun options. With good damage and mobility it is a quality choice.

Failing that, the X16 is the next one. You should avoid the .357 Magnum unless you are a pro!

READ MORE: The best assault rifle loadout to use in Modern Warfare

Launchers

BOOM: Takedown air support with the PILA

PILA

Strela-P

JOKR

RPG-7

Of the four launcher options, the PILA offers the most offensive capability against killstreaks. Those Harriers and helicopters can be taken down with a lock-on shot, but the PILA can also free fire.

The RPG is a classic for causing chaos at ground level too.

Melee

Combat Knife

There is just the one melee option, the insta-kill combat knife which is always handy in a jam.

The best secondary weapons is…

Most players would say the Desert Eagle, right? Wrong!

Although this is a viable option, if you want to be the best at Modern Warfare, you need to learn from the best.

Pros have quickly established that Combat Knife is the best option available.

DEADLY: Move quicker with a combat knife

Why? This is because when running with the Combat Knife, you are able to run quicker than running with either a handgun or primary weapon.

In-game modes where reaching an objective before the opposition is vital, the Combat Knife is the weapon of choice.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The Best Shotgun Loadout to use in all game modes (PS4, Xbox, & PC)

Not only are you able to run quicker, but panic knifing has returned.

If you are not using the Combat Knife when knifing someone, you will most likely hit them with your gun, which takes two attempts to kill someone.

With the Knife as your secondary, you will be able to pick up a kill with only one click.

When to use a handgun

Yes, a Combat Knife should be the first choice. But, there’s a time and a place for the handgun.

When is the right time? If you are running either a sniper or shotgun class, using a handgun as your secondary may be your best bet at staying alive.

This is because a shotgun is unable to gain kills from afar and using a trusty handgun will be able to secure those longer range kills.

A sniper is best at killing those enemies who are at distance, but struggles when the opposition are up close – this is when the handgun comes into play!

DEPENDABLE: The X16 is a trusty tool

To be the best teammate use a launcher

Kill Streaks are extremely powerful in Modern Warfare, and so they should be as a reward for achieving them. However, it can become frustrating getting killed constantly by an enemy streak.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Best SMG loadout to run & gun with (PS4, XBOX & PC)

For those of you who like to earn points and be a team player, why not run a launcher to take out those enemy streaks? It will help you stay in the game when it comes to objective playlists.