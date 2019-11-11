Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Best SMG loadout to run & gun with (PS4, XBOX & PC)

The right loadout can take a solid player and turn them into a god of war.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare has now been out for 2 weeks, and as the bullets fly and the objectives are secured players are starting to find weaknesses in their loadouts and looking for ways to tweak it.

The SMG has always been the weapon of choice for those who like to get amongst the action and up close and personal. But which one should you use and what attachments should be added to make it the best?

Which SMG is best?

There is the choice of 6 SMG’s that can be used in CoD this year. There is a high chance that more will be added in the game’s life cycle but for now the best SMG’s that can be used are:

MP5

MP5: A good early weapon to use

MP7

MP7: Once unlocked this is a perfect machine of war

Both of these outperform the rest and should definitely be your SMG of choice. The MP5 is a fully automatic 9mm Submachine Gun that is a perfect combination of stability, mobility and deadly force.

The MP7 is compact by design, fully automatic and has a high

rate of fire with low recoil, making it a shred machine.

The right attachment combination

The MP5 is unlocked at the low level of 12, making it a good candidate for early gameplay. Using these 5 attachments will take it from a good gun to an amazing one.

GUNSMITH: The right attachments can make for a deadly combination

Muzzle - Muzzle Break – increases recoil stabilization

Stock - FORGE TAC Ultralight – increases aim walking

movement speed

movement speed Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip – Increases both

recoil stabilization and aiming stability

recoil stabilization and aiming stability Ammunition – 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags – Increases

damage and range

damage and range Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape – Increases both

aim down speed and sprint to fire speed

The MP7 is unlocked at level 54, which is the second to last

weapon to be unlocked across the board. Using these 5 Attachments will again change

it from a viable weapon to one you’ll never want to put down.

PERFECTION: This loadout can make you a monster

Barrel – FSS RECON – Increases damage range, bullet velocity and recoil control.

Stock – FORGE TAC Ultralight - increases aim walking movement speed

Underbarrel – Operator Foregrip – increases Recoil Control

Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape – Increases both aim down speed and sprint to fire speed

Perk – Sleight of Hand – Increases reload speed

Unlocking these attachments may take a while but once done, both the MP5 and MP7 become some of the best weapons in the game.

Let us know whether you agree or not with our weapon and attachment choice down below!