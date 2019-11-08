Call of Duty Modern Warfare: New maps arrive in massive patch

Brace yourself, another CoD patch is here and it's a big one.

At nearly 10GB for consoles, if you don't have above-average internet speed you will need to plan this into your schedule to not interrupt your game playing.

Infinity Ward have hinted at a patch coming soon, and here it is. We were all expecting adjustments to the claymores and the 725 shotgun but it seems to have gone further than that. There are other weapons affected, adjustments to footsteps and general improvements to stability. Oh and a couple of new maps!

FREE: New maps for both multiplayer and ground war game modes

Update 1.07 Is Here

New Maps

These new maps are available for all users, and without cost;

Shoot House - General Multiplayer

Krovnik Farmland - Ground War

READ MORE: The best Assault Rifle loadouts in Modern Warfare

New Gamemode

Hardpoint returns from Black Ops II and gives you points for controlling rotating objective areas on the map.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Beat the campers and get better at Modern Warfare!

Weapon Edits

Riot Shield - fixed the issue where players could throw Knives and Thermite without breaking the shield. This will make them less effective.

- fixed the issue where players could throw Knives and Thermite without breaking the shield. This will make them less effective. Claymores - Shooting an opponents Claymore when at full health is no longer enough to kill you. The trigger and damager radius has been reduced.

- Shooting an opponents Claymore when at full health is no longer enough to kill you. The trigger and damager radius has been reduced. 725 Shotgun - Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range.

- Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range. M4A1 Assault Rifle - Reduced damage range, small recoil increase.

- Reduced damage range, small recoil increase. All Assault Rifles - Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles.

- Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles. SMGs - Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time.

- Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time. PKM : Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction.

: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction. Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range.

Gameplay Edits

Battle Chatter - Removed the ability for enemies to hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. Also adjusted the enemy callouts so they are never from your Operator. Enemy callouts now use a more restricted cone at the hip and even more restricted in ADS when calculating whether or not to trigger.

READ MORE: Best Run & Gun loadout in CoD