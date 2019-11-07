Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Early patch update coming to fix your favourite glitches

On the day of release, there was already a pretty big update. But this is the first indication of an update coming in response to the initial gameplay.

Modern gaming often uses the first few weeks of launch as a huge testing environment, and you can always rely on players to find elements that aren't working or are overpowered.

UPDATE COMING: Infinity Ward is set to fix more than a few things

Ashton Williams from Infinity Ward has broken the news that there will be an update rolling in the next few days.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare: How to Rank Up Quickly

Whilst the latest Call of Duty has received some glowing reviews, as the weeks have passed some of the areas that need tweaking have been more and more obvious.

Williams confirmed that the update will fix bugs and improve stability, but more importantly, it will seek to resolve some of the more talked about issues in the game like claymores and the 725 Shotgun.

SHOTTY SNIPER: A shotgun kill from half a map away!?!

There have been many viral videos of the 725 Shotgun, the worst of which showing it acting like a sniper rifle and killing people from the other side of the map.

Fortunately, Williams confirmed to fans this is part of the update in an exchange that showed how passionate they are about it being fixed;

BYE BYE OP: Some early OP guns should be nerfed

READ MORE: Modern Warfare: Best Assault Rifles

Claymore usage being too high is another thing the update will be looking to fix. Famous twitch star DrDirespect went viral with 227k views and climbing in his rage quitting rant about these two elements of the game.

We wait with bated breath to see the result of the updates and fingers crossed this helps the game get the plaudits it deserves.