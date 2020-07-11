[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date reportedly leaked: Details, rumours, and more

Reportedly, there has been another leak ahead of the Ubisoft Forward, for the anticipated viking rpg.

by Ramzi Musa Jul 11, 2020
Assassins Creed Valhalla Release Date leaked

After a reported gameplay leak, it appears that a release date for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seemingly leaked online.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date reportedly leaked

Reportedly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release date has been leaked through an Instagram post.

Unfortunately, this would appear to join other Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leaks ahead of the highly anticipated Ubisoft Forward.

A post on Reddit seemingly shows an Instagram advert for the Viking rpg revealed the release date. The supposed advert appears to say that the game will release on 17 November 2020.

This is still unconfirmed by Ubisoft, and should be taken as such until an official announcement.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 vs PS5
A LEAKY SHIP? This is the latest in a string of reported leaks

Ubisoft Forward is still going ahead as planned, and we expect to hear and see far more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6.

Make sure to check back in with our Ubisoft Forward Countdown right here.

Written by Ramzi Musa

