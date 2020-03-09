*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM shortlist announced – Mbappe, Sanches, Savanier & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM short...

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Pool, Start Date, Game Modes, Format, World Cup & more

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Poo...

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League P...

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ mode widely criticized by community

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ ...

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release date, update, map, gameplay, trailer & everything there is to know

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release da...

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide...

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before anyone else

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before ...

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new features, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, Showdown, RTTS, Custom Leagues, Minor Leagues, Relocation, editions, pre-order, PS4 & more

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new fe...

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, players, rewards, diamond dynasty & more

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, pla...

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Guide – Tactics, formations, transfer targets & more

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Gu...

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new look for International Women’s Day

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new l...

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC Requirements, estimated cost & analysis

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC...

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, M...

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5’s customisable features – Haptic feedback, Adaptive triggers, Wireless charging & more

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5̵...

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What is it? When is it live? release date, packs, players, challenges & more

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What i...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March patch – Release time, date, expected content, notes, bonuses, discounts challenges, list & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March ...

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ mode widely criticized by community

The System override event has gone down pretty well, but the Deja Loot mode has been widely criticised.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 9, 2020
apex legends season 4 update release deja loot

We were finally introduced to Revenant as a new legend when Apex Legends Season 4 began, and it’s had a pretty big impact on parts of the World’s Edge map.

That said, Respawn Entertainment dropped the System Override event pretty soon after, which gives players the opportunity to pick up some new cosmetics and the new Evo Shield.

The biggest part of this event was supposed to be the Deja Loot mode – which allows loot to respawn during games.

There have been mixed reviews so far about the limited-time mode, with some fans backing it, and others writing it off as being poorly executed.

Keep reading for all the information we have.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

In a recent stream, professional gamer and former CS: GO professional ‘Shroud’ was opening System Override packs when he was asked for his thoughts on Deja Loot mode.

UNIMPRESSED: The segment being described begins at 0:50

When asked for his real opinion of the limited-time mode, Shroud quickly responded:

“Terrible. Poorly executed, as always.”

He kept it pretty brief, jumping straight into some games of Apex Legends.

READ MORE: Open Wheel racing series comes to GTA Online this week

Shroud didn’t actually say anything else about the new mode after this, so it is pretty difficult to gather what his issues are with Deja Loot.

That said, “poorly executed” suggests that the changes haven’t been thoroughly thought out or implemented.

The System Override event is set to finish on 17 March, so the Deja Loot mode will not be around for much longer.

It is also unlikely that the developers will change anything before it ends.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.