Learn how to counter all initiators!

If you wonder how to counter all the Initiator agents in Valorant, don't worry because we have some tips that can help you out.

After mastering the art of dealing with duelist agents, focusing on initiators is the next important step. These agents are known for their supportive class and play a critical role in the game. Typically, they possess abilities that provide valuable information or hinder the enemy team from making any progress.

Learning how to counter all the initiator agents in Valorant is a challenging task as it involves one of the most crucial roles in the game. The tips we've shared here will provide you with some fundamental strategies to follow.

However, there are many other things you need to keep in mind, so the best way to improve is to keep playing and practising.

How to counter all initiator agents in Valorant

How to counter Fade

Fade is an agent who provides a lot of utility to her team. It is important to note that staying in close corners makes you an easy target for her attacks. If you find yourself in such a position, consider asking a teammate to bait and break the utility to keep yourself safe.

Another ability of Fade's that you should be aware of is her reveal. This ability can be destroyed with just one shot, so it is crucial to shut it down as soon as possible to prevent her from getting value. Despite its importance, many players still struggle to deal with this ability, so be sure to prioritize it in battle.

How to counter KAY/O

If you're curious about which Valorant initiator agent is the most popular, it's KAY/O. He is highly effective due to his ability to surprise opponents, making him one of the must-know agents in the game.

As KAY/O is a versatile agent, it's important to focus on avoiding his utility. This is easier said than done, but with experience, you'll notice that most KAY/O players make the same mistakes.

Many players want to learn how to counter him because they find KAY/O frustrating to play against. However, players who know how to use him well can give their team a significant advantage.

If you're up against a skilled KAY/O player, try to stay away from his radius. To avoid his flash, you should attempt to dodge it, which is generally achievable on most maps.

KAY/O's ultimate is also highly effective, so when he uses it, it's better to retreat and then attempt to retake the area of the map. We have a separate guide on how to retake in Valorant, so make sure to review the specifics you need to know. Keep in mind that KAY/O has one of the game's most powerful ultimates.

How to counter Sova

One of the notable initiator agents in Valorant is Sova. This agent is well-rounded and can deal a significant amount of damage. However, what makes Sova particularly dangerous is the information it can provide to its team. Therefore, it is crucial to minimize this.

The simplest way to do this is by destroying Sova's drone and dart as soon as you spot them. Keep in mind that there may be situations where you don't need to eliminate them right away, especially if you're in a hiding spot. However, this is a rare occurrence, so it's better to play it safe.

Remember that information is crucial, and once you prevent Sova from providing it to his team, you'll have a higher chance of winning the game.

How to counter Skye

If you are looking for ways to counter all initiators in Valorant, then Skye is an agent to be aware of.

To reduce her effectiveness, you need to destroy her abilities. However, it's important to do it from a safe position, as her team should not be pushing at the same time. If they are, you'll be in trouble.

Retaking areas of the map might be necessary when Skye is in the game, so be prepared for it. Although passivity is not our preferred playstyle, it's a good idea to play passively against Skye. It will allow you to stay alive for a longer time and give you more time to react to her abilities.

Flanking is another strategy that can work against Skye, but you should only do it if your agent allows you or if you have someone on your team who is good at it.

Jett is a good example of a Valorant agent that can flank Skye pretty well. Since Skye is great at setting up her allies for an attack, they won't pay much attention to flankers.

How to counter Breach

We need to discuss the last initiator agent in Valorant, which is Breach. He used to be one of the strongest agents in Valorant, and even though this is not true now, he is still a pretty solid option.

To counter Breach, you need to know how to avoid his flashes. Even if you never played Counter-Strike 2, you should be able to turn around when you see the flash coming.

It's also important to remember not to stay close to Breach, as his utility is too strong. Good crosshair placement won't help much in this case. When Breach uses his ultimate, it's best to run and wait until it's over. If you manage to avoid it, you'll have a significant advantage in the fight that follows.

It's also worth noting that you shouldn't stay with your allies when Breach uses his ult. This is because you'll all be affected by it, and that's not ideal.

