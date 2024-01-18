Find out how to counter all the duelists in Valorant.

Learning how to counter all duelist agents in Valorant can be challenging, but we have a few tips that can be helpful. It is crucial to know how to counter duelist agents in Valorant as they are one of the most common roles in the game.

These agents are characterized by their high damage output and mobility, so it is essential to know what to expect and how to deal with them. We have already discussed the best duelist agents, and now it's time to look at how we can counter them.

We will provide you with some key strategies to counter each duelist, but please keep in mind that these are not the only ways to counter them.

How to counter all duelist agents in Valorant

How to counter Yoru

Let’s start with Yoru, one of the many duelist agents in Valorant. Although not the most popular choice, Yoru is a consistent agent and can be effective in many situations.

Yoru players often use their flash and then teleport aggressively to secure kills. To counter this strategy, you can predict where Yoru will teleport and aim your crosshair accordingly, allowing you to easily eliminate him.

However, it's important to be cautious when Yoru has his ultimate ability, especially if you have low ammo. Yoru is a duelist who can easily punish any mistakes.

How to counter Phoenix

In Valorant, if you're looking to counter the duelist agent Phoenix, you can easily turn your back to his flashes. Phoenix is probably the easiest duelist agent to counter once you dodge his flash, as he becomes a relatively easy target.

However, Phoenix's ultimate is quite powerful, so if you're up against it, you need to know what you're doing. Based on our experience, the best way to go up against it is as a team. Also, it's not advisable to expose yourself in open spaces because Phoenix can flash and kill you pretty fast.

How to counter Raze

Raze is undoubtedly one of the most popular duelists in Valorant, and rightfully so. The agent can be highly aggressive and deal significant damage, which makes it essential to learn how to counter her effectively.

After playing against Raze multiple times, we have found that one of the best ways to counter her is to reduce the impact of her Boombot. You must either pressure or eliminate it immediately because if you don't, your allies' location will be exposed.

Another way to counter this duelist is to bait her into using the Paint Shells. Once she uses them, it becomes easier to eliminate her.

How to counter Reyna

Reyna, who was one of the most popular duelists in Valorant a few years ago, continues to be a solid pick even today. To deal with her, it's essential to learn how to spray when she flashes, which is similar to Yoru.

However, good Reyna players use their first flash as a way to set up the second one. Therefore, you need to position yourself in a way that allows you to expect the incoming attack and survive it.

Moreover, Reyna is one of those duelists in Valorant that you should avoid finding yourself in a 1v1 situation with. She is solid in those scenarios, so it's better to ask for help or assist your teammates if they are already on her.

How to counter Jett

Jett is undeniably the most popular duelist in Valorant and has been a crucial part of the game since her release. Due to her widespread use, it is crucial to understand how to counter her.

Shutting down Jett is a challenging task, but it is recommended that you start by focusing on her Dash ability. If you can force Jett to waste her Dash, it will be easier to take her down.

This may be easier to accomplish when playing against less experienced Valorant players, but it can be difficult to achieve against skilled Jett players.

There are several tactics you can use to bait Jett's Dash, such as playing defensively to force her to use it offensively, using AoE damage, or being aggressive.

When countering Jett or any other duelist, it is essential to keep track of their cooldowns. Once Jett's Dash is on cooldown, it is recommended that you become more aggressive, as it will be easier to take her out.

How to counter Neon

Even though Neon may not be the most popular duelist in Valorant, she is a formidable agent that requires a specific strategy to counter. In this guide on how to counter all duelist agents in Valorant, we have included some tips on how to deal with Neon.

Some players choose to use KAY/O against her, as he is a good agent to counter Neon. However, KAY/O is not the most common initiator in Valorant at the moment, so only use him if you are familiar with his abilities.

Another agent that works well against Neon is Chamber. His broad range of traps can slow her down, making it easier for his team to eliminate her. Cypher can also be effective against Neon, especially if you know how to position your tripwire well.

The same tactics employed against Jett can also be used against Neon. Try to force her to use her abilities, and then take advantage of her vulnerability to get an easy kill.

How to counter Iso

We'll finish our how-to counter all duelist agents in Valorant guide with Iso. At the time of writing, Iso is the newest duelist in Valorant, having been added in patch 7.09.

Needless to say, the agent quickly became a fan-favourite, and for a good reason. Iso is incredibly strong and can carry his team, but that does not mean he is unbeatable.

When discussing Iso in Valorant, one of the first things that comes to mind is his annoying ultimate ability (Kill Contract). This ability traps enemies inside it and forces them to deal with Iso in another realm, making it a formidable challenge.

However, there are ways to counter this ability. For example, you can try picking Yoru and using the clone to avoid the ultimate. If that happens, Iso's ultimate will be rendered useless because he will not get any value from it.

That said, Iso is a very strong duelist and an Agent that you need to be careful with. The general tips of keeping an eye on his ability usage and cooldowns definitely apply here. Always keep an eye on your opponents if you want to be at least one step ahead of them.

This was our how-to-counter all duelist agents in Valorant guide. If you are looking for more Valorant news and guides, make sure to check out how to counter all initiator agents in Valorant.

