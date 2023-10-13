The newest edition of the UFC simulation will come out on 27 October 2023. A 3-day early access will begin on 24 October. So far, we know who will be the cover stars of UFC 5 and all about the new features. However, one of the biggest questions fans are asking is: Is Conor McGregor in UFC 5?

We know that any UFC game wouldn’t be complete without one of the most popular fighters in the world and the former ‘champ-champ’. EA Sports is aware that the fans always like to see McGregor included on the roster of playable fighters.

Whether is Conor McGregor included in UFC 5, find out in this article.

Is Conor McGregor in UFC 5?

We have great news for UFC fans. Not only that Conor McGregor will be included in the UFC 5 roster, but he will come with three playable versions of himself! "The Notorious," who is one of the most deserving players for the promotion of UFC, and a worldwide recognized face, will feature in this year’s UFC.

Alongside McGregor, other fighters, such as Jon Jones and Leon Edwards, will also have older versions of themselves in the game. Fans can expect to see the current Conor McGregor in UFC 5, his ‘champ-champ’ greatest success in 2016, and the explosive 145-pound Irishman when he first appeared in UFC.

Although fighters having different playable versions is not new to the series, it does look to be a more prominent feature in UFC 5.

What did we learn from the UFC 5 reveal trailer?

EA Sports came up with the UFC 5 reveal trailer that didn’t reveal much. We saw game footage of Adesanya vs Pereira, Volkanovski vs Makhachev, and Shevchenko vs Nunes.

Also, we saw Michael Chandler with a huge slam takedown on Conor McGregor. It confirmed the Irishman’s participation in UFC 5.