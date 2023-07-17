One of the most popular video game franchises that focus on the martial arts combat of various characters is coming with a new edition. Bandai Namco still didn’t confirm an official release date for Tekken 8, but the players can check out a new trailer and see on which platforms they can play it.

Tekken is so popular that is even getting an anime on Netflix!

Also, the closed network test will be available for PS5 from July 21 to July 24. After that, from July 28 to July 31, the test will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and PS5.

Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

While Tekken 7 has been on Xbox Game Pass previously, it is no longer and that means it is unlikely that Tekken 8 will be any time soon. Given we still don’t know the exact release date, we expect this information to be available later in 2023.

Tekken 8 platforms

For now, it’s confirmed that Tekken 8 will be available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital. It will be a fully next-gen game with powerful graphics and improved in-game details.

HEAR ME ROAR - Be a king in Tekken 8

Thus, these new-gen hardware and technologies can support Tekken 8, but the game won’t be available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How many characters will be in Tekken 8?

Right now, we know 17 revealed characters that will take part in Tekken 8:

Kazuya Mishima

Devil Kazuya

Jin Kazama

Devil Jin

Jun Kazama

Nina Williams

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Lars Alexandersson

Jack-8

Ling Xiaoyu

Asuka Kazama

Leroy Smith

Emilie “Lili” De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

The characters such as Kazuya, King, Jin, Jack, Paul, and Marshall Law are returnees. However, a handful of characters are unlikely to return in Tekken 8. It’s confirmed that one of the most popular characters and ruthless Tekken villains, Heihachi, will not return.

Is the Tekken 8 trailer out?

Loading...

The story and gameplay teaser trailer for Tekken 8 is out. You can take a look at it here:

What is new in Tekken 8?

The main focus is on the next-generation graphics supported by the new-generation hardware. Lighting effects, detailed fighters, new mechanics, and perfectly set-up stages are just some improvements we can see in Tekken 8.

All of this will make an already massive fan base even larger, but the fans have to be patient and wait until the official release date is set.