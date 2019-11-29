Black Friday 2019 UK: The top deals at Argos - Televisions, Gaming consoles, acessories & more

Black Friday is finally here! By now you'll have been flooded with deals and discounts and frankly it can all get a bit much!

That's why here at RealSport we've made your life easier, accumulated all the best gaming and tech deals that Argos are offering as part of their Black Friday sale.

Take a look at all the best electrical goods the outlet has on sale below.

Consoles

PS4 Pro with FIFA 20, Blu-ray DVD and exclusive controller - £329.99 (£299.99 without controller)

Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 4 and Xbox controller - £304.99

Nintendo Switch with Labo set - £279.99

SEGA Mega Drive Mini Retro Console with 40 games - £59.99 (save £10)

Accessories

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Racing Wheel for PS4 - £49.99 (save £50)

X-Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair - £79.99 (save £70)

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019 - The best Amazon deals

Retro Arcade Style Plug & Play controller with 200 games - £7.99 (half price)

Nintendo Switch Elite Travel Case - £4.99 (half price)

Gaming Headsets

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset (for Xbox One, PS4 or Switch) - £29.99 (half price)

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019 – All the best PS4 deals

HyperX Cloud Stinger PS4 Headset - £28.99 (save £21)

TV Screens

Hitatchi 50 inch Smart 4K LED TV - £249.99 (save £120)

Panasonic 49 inch Smart Full HD LED TV - £279 (save £70)

Games

GRID PS4 or Xbox One - £29.99 (save £15)

Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition PS4 or Xbox One - £12.49 (half price)

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019 – All the best Xbox One deals

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle PS4, Xbox One or Switch - £18.99

Borderlands 3 PS4 or Xbox One - £37.99 (save £12)

The Witcher 3 and Dark Souls III PS4 or Xbox One - £22.99 (save £7)

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019 - All the best deals from GAME.co.uk