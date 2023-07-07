Street Fighter 6 Has Already Sold 2 Million Copies

Capcom can pop that champagne now as they've confirmed Street Fighter 6 sales to be phenomenal, reaching 2 million copies sold in just over a month.

The announcement was made via social media, with Capcom sharing an exclusive reward available for free to all Street Fighter 6 players after reaching such an impressive milestone.

It's a massive achievement for the company, especially considering how rocky the early years of Street Fighter V were, with many fighting game fans losing faith in Capcom as a result.

Street Fighter 6 breaks past 2 million sold

On 6 July, Capcom revealed that Street Fighter 6 sales had reached 2 million just over a month since the game came out back on 2 June.

It's a strong sign for the game moving forward, as there's still much more content to be added, including the upcoming release of Rashid, the first DLC character for SF6.

While this may seem like a low figure comparing it to industry juggernauts that have also released this year, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's worth noting that fighting games are still a relatively niche genre.

A title like Street Fighter 6 breaking past 2 million copies sold in a month is a massive success. For reference, it took Street Fighter V 17 months to reach 1.7 million copies sold.

Yes, in the end, Capcom managed to save a sinking ship and concluded SFV on a high note, but that disastrous start at the beginning of the game's lifespan is a testament to how much the company has had to endure leading up to its newly found resurgence.

Capcom is known for releasing multiple editions of their fighting games. The iconic Street Fighter II has a whopping seven. Even with its flaws, SFV received two extra versions (Arcade and Champion edition).

It's almost guaranteed that Street Fighter 6 will get the same treatment, meaning that it could potentially become one of the best-selling Capcom games of all time. Only time will tell.

