How to download Roblox on Xbox One for FREE! Best Games, Crossplay and more

The title boasts millions of players worldwide – if you’re an Xbox owner, here’s how you can get started!

With an ever-expanding community of creators, Roblox is drawing in new fans by the day!

And with good reason, the game gives you an easy and accessible way to build and create your own games.

But don’t take our word for it, currently, there is an estimated 1 Billion plus games on Roblox alone!

Let’s take a look at how to download Roblox on Xbox One for free.

How to download Roblox on Xbox One for Free

If you’re an Xbox One owner, you’re already half-way there!

All you need now is an Xbox Live Gold account and of course – an internet connection.

Head to the Xbox Live Store and search for Roblox and go ahead and download it…for free!

THRIVING COMMUNITY: Join the estimated 56 Million monthly players!

Playing Roblox on Xbox One

Once downloaded, you’ll be able to play all of the available games on the title.

Roblox even has cross-platform play, which means that you’ll be able to join your friends on PC, Mac, and mobile.

Of course, any of your online Xbox friends can be partied up with! Just hit the Friends tab and get going!

Best games to play on Roblox?

These are the best Roblox games as picked by PCGamesN:

Natural Disaster Survival – like PUBG but don’t worry about players – only the natural elements!

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake – treasure awaits in the huge lake, but you’ll need special equipment to go further.

Theme Park Tycoon 2 – build the theme park of your wildest dreams, expand, earn cash, and ride!

Work at a Pizza Place – Order up! Get to work at the pizzeria. Whether it’s cashier, cook, pizza boxer or delivery, this a fun way to pick up some cash.

Murder Mystery 2 – Murder mystery with two characters – a sheriff and a murderer holding weapons…can you figure out whodunnit?

Jailbreak – You decide to be either a police officer or a criminal. Choose to either keep the prisoners in or try to escape! If an escape is successful, the game becomes an open world.

There are so many reasons to join the vast community of players and creators around the world, and with new promos on in-game purchases becoming available, there’s never been a better time to do so.

For everything Roblox and more, make sure to check back in with us!