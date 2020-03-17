F1 2020 Game: Projected release date, career mode, car performance, R&D, classic cars, coronavirus, online, historic content, & more

Red Dead Online 17 March Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: Patch Release date, time, Rank Rewards, patch notes, news, discounts, list & more

With the inclusion of new features last week, the community is keen to see what’s next from Rockstar.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 17, 2020
red dead weekly update countdown 1

Coronavirus may be slowly shutting down the world, but Red Dead Online’s weekly updates give us something to look forward to!

Last week’s update gave us the new Rank Rewards system, so perhaps this week we will once again have something for everyone across the Wild West.

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Most recent Update
2.1 Rank Rewards and Benefits
2.1.1 Reach Rank 10
2.1.2 Reach Rank 20
2.1.3 Reach Rank 30
2.1.4 Reach Rank 40
2.1.5 Reach Rank 50
2.1.6 Reach Rank 60
2.2 Discounts
2.3 Twitch Prime benefits
2.4 PlayStation Plus benefits

Release Date

Red Dead Online’s next update will arrive on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.

Rockstar Games Twitter tends to reveal what’s in the update at around 9am ET / 2pm GMT, so you can expect to download those updates on Red Dead Redemption 2 very quickly, especially if you are in self-isolation!

Most recent Update

This is what Rockstar released last Tuesday:

Rank Rewards and Benefits

For the first time in Red Dead Online, Rockstar is rewarding both new and veteran player with various rewards.

All of the following are active until 6 April, 2020.

Reach Rank 10

Get a Reward for a free Hunting Bow and an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License.

READ MORE: Red Dead Online New Starter Guide – How to take over the Wild West

Reach Rank 20

Get an Offer for 50% off a Shotgun of your choice and an Offer for 50% off a Revolver of your choice.

Reach Rank 30

Get a Reward for a free Machete and an Offer for 50% off a Repeater of your choice.

red dead character shooting 1
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE – No matter how long you’ve been playing, there are offers in store

Reach Rank 40

Get an Offer for 40% off a Stable Stall and an Offer for 40% off a Horse of your choice.

Reach Rank 50

Get a Reward good for 1 free Character Appearance Change plus an Offer for 50% off any Coat below Rank 15 and an Offer for 40% off a Tent for your camp site.

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

Reach Rank 60

All players beyond Rank 60 get a Reward for a free Navy Revolver, an Offer for 40% off a Camp Dog of your choice, an Offer for 50% off a Stable Stall and 5 free Moonshine Mash Refills.

Discounts

Gunslingers should also take advantage of a sweeping 40% discount on all Revolver, Repeater and Rifle Ammo — stock up and you won’t get caught lacking in firepower.

Twitch Prime benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Twitch Prime account with the Rockstar Games Social Club will receive the Collector’s Bag, a Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade and a Reward for 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks — all free of charge (visit Twitch Prime to sign up).

red dead online posse
LEVEL UP – Members of Twitch Prime & Plus receive offers above the rest

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a Reward for 3 Free Ability Cards of their choice.

READ MORE: 3 things we want to see in Red Dead Online

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

