Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online 7 April Weekly Update Released: Daily Challenge Bonus, Gold Bars, Double XP, Discounts & more

YEE-HAW! It’s time to load up once again for another batch of content coming to the Wild West.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 7, 2020
red dead weekly update march

How you faring in isolation?

Red Dead Online weekly updates give us something to look forward to every week, with a whole lost of discounts, deals and new content to get our cowboy hands on.

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Daily Challenge Bonus

Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:

  • 10 Special Health Cures
  • 10 Special Miracle Tonics
  • 10 Special Snake Oils
  • 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs
red dead online character
STREAK – Log-on every day to rank up those rewards!

Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

5 Gold Bar Gift

All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.

Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.

Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.

Showdown

Whether you’re a crack shot, a jockey or if competition is the only thing that gets your blood flowing, you’re in luck.

gta online weekly update showdown
SHOWSTOPPER – Showdown mode has been a great hit in Red Dead Online

Showdown Modes and Races are both dishing out Double XP this week.

Discounts

There is a broad swath of discounts on offer across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week, including:

40% off

  • Rifles
  • Pistols
  • Pamphlets

50% off

  • Ponchos
  • Shirts
  • All items in the Wilderness Outfitters Store
    • (Butcher’s Table not included)

70% off

  • Off-hand Holsters and Gun Belts
  • Draft Horses
  • War Horses
  • Pants
  • Gloves

PS Plus and Twitch Prime

There are no additional bonuses for PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime members this week.

