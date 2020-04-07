Red Dead Online 7 April Weekly Update Released: Daily Challenge Bonus, Gold Bars, Double XP, Discounts & more
YEE-HAW! It’s time to load up once again for another batch of content coming to the Wild West.
Red Dead Online weekly updates give us something to look forward to every week, with a whole lost of discounts, deals and new content to get our cowboy hands on.
Daily Challenge Bonus
Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:
- 10 Special Health Cures
- 10 Special Miracle Tonics
- 10 Special Snake Oils
- 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs
Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.
5 Gold Bar Gift
All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.
Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.
Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.
Showdown
Whether you’re a crack shot, a jockey or if competition is the only thing that gets your blood flowing, you’re in luck.
Showdown Modes and Races are both dishing out Double XP this week.
Discounts
There is a broad swath of discounts on offer across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week, including:
40% off
- Rifles
- Pistols
- Pamphlets
50% off
- Ponchos
- Shirts
- All items in the Wilderness Outfitters Store
- (Butcher’s Table not included)
70% off
- Off-hand Holsters and Gun Belts
- Draft Horses
- War Horses
- Pants
- Gloves
PS Plus and Twitch Prime
There are no additional bonuses for PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime members this week.
