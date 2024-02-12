Get FREE Delivery on Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs Jerseys & NFL Gear!

Save a little extra change with free delivery on NFL gear.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, boasting sold-out areas, amazing plays, and some legendary halftime performances. However, it also signifies the end of the NFL season, and this year, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who came out on top.

Whether you're a fan of the Chiefs or not, it's safe to say it's a sad time for all of us with no football on TV for a while. There is a bright side to all this though, that being the NFL Shop offering free delivery on orders over $24 right now. That means you can save yourself some cash if you want to buy yourself a shiny new Kansas City Chiefs jersey following the team's huge win.

click to enlarge Credit: NFL Shop

That's not all either - if you sign up to the NFL Shop website using your email, name, and favourite team, you'll instantly get 10% off your first order to save yourself even more change, plus you'll get a bunch of other email exclusives as well.

So, if you're not quite ready to invest in some NFL gear right away, then make sure you at least sign up to grab a 10% discount ready to use when you are. Why pay full price when you don't have to?

